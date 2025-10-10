Politics & Law
Trade promotion fair for agricultural products and OCOP products opens

October 10, 2025 - 15:02
The fair features 250 booths from 10 provinces and cities within Việt Nam and five provinces from the Lao People's Democratic Republic.
Delegates press buttons to officially open the 2025 Northwest Region - Sơn La Trade Promotion Fair for Agricultural Products and OCOP Products. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Sơn La Province People's Committee has organised the Trade Promotion Fair for Agricultural Products and OCOP Products on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the founding of the province.

The fair features 250 booths from 10 provinces and cities within Việt Nam and five provinces from the Lao People's Democratic Republic. The booths showcase and introduce the socio-economic development achievements of local communes, wards, businesses and cooperatives, as well as safe agricultural products, OCOP products, tourism goods and handicrafts.

Quàng Thị Phượng, Deputy Chairman of the Muối Nọi Commune People's Committee, said that this fair was a significant opportunity to introduce the potential and strengths of agricultural products, especially OCOP products, to consumers and businesses both in the province and nationwide.

Additionally, the fair serves as a platform for local farmers, cooperatives and businesses in the commune to connect, collaborate, exchange experiences, and learn from each other in production and processing. 

It also offers access to new science and technology to invest in agriculture, gradually building value chains for the main fruit crops in the commune to develop in a stable and sustainable manner, thereby increasing income.

The province’s total agricultural product consumption reached 460,383 tonnes in the first nine months of this year, 90 per cent of the annual plan, with an estimated value of nearly VNĐ 4.4 trillion (US$175 million). 

Of this, fresh fruit consumption reached 370,706 tonnes with a value of VNĐ3.9 trillion, processed products totalled 84,875 tonnes with a value of VNĐ570.3 billion, and exports amounted to 4,802.5 tonnes with a value of VNĐ42.84 billion. 

The fair is an opportunity for businesses, cooperatives and producers in Sơn La to continue showcasing their products, seeking co-operation opportunities, signing contracts and building brands associated with quality, prestige, and social responsibility.

The fair will run until Sunday. — VNS

