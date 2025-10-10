TCS partners with Turkish Cargo: a milestone in Việt Nam’s air cargo logistics

HCM CITY — Tân Sơn Nhất Cargo Services Joint Stock Company (TCS) has handled the first cargo flight for Turkish Cargo, the freight division of Turkish Airlines.

This milestone marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between two major players in the global aviation industry, following over a year of negotiations that began in July 2024 and concluded on August 20, 2025.

This landmark event not only signals a breakthrough for both companies but also highlights Vietnam’s rising prominence in the global air cargo logistics landscape.

Partnering with the world’s largest air transport network

As the freight arm of Turkish Airlines - the world’s largest air network operator, serving over 300 destinations in more than 120 countries - Turkish Cargo's decision to partner with TCS underlines the Vietnamese company's growing stature in the international logistics arena. TCS currently serves the majority of international airlines operating at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

Under the bilateral agreement, TCS is responsible for end-to-end cargo handling, adhering to rigorous international standards, including the management of hazardous materials and specialised cargo. TCS’s cargo terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and meets the highest safety and quality certifications in the aviation industry.

Notably, TCS is recognised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a certified training provider. It regularly conducts hazardous materials training for personnel from both companies - a capability that ensures precision, safety and professionalism in every operation.

Beyond technical excellence, TCS delivers key advantages in operational efficiency and technology. With highly automated cargo handling solutions, the company minimises delivery times and optimizes logistics costs for clients. The co-location of Turkish Airlines’ representative office within the TCS terminal further streamlines operations and facilitates seamless, responsive collaboration between the two parties.

The combination of technical expertise, globally certified infrastructure, and a shared commitment to service excellence made TCS a natural choice for Turkish Airlines in Việt Nam. This partnership sets the stage for long-term cooperation between two regional logistics leaders.

Strengthening Việt Nam’s air cargo ecosystem

As a core subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines Group, TCS plays an integral role in the national carrier’s logistics supply chain. This partnership with Turkish Airlines represents a key milestone for TCS, helping to complete Vietnam Airlines’ aviation logistics ecosystem while boosting its international cargo capacity and attracting more global partners.

Looking ahead, the opening of Long Thành International Airport is expected to create favourable conditions for expanded co-operation between Turkish Airlines, TCS and other key players within the Vietnam Airlines Group ecosystem, including Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS). This collaboration aims to develop Việt Nam into a modern, competitive air cargo logistics hub for the region.

This partnership is a landmark in TCS’s journey to become a global logistics brand. It demonstrates the company’s ability to meet strict international standards in safety, technology, and service. TCS plans to continue investing in infrastructure, automation, and workforce development to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving global logistics environment.

"Being selected by one of the world’s top airlines affirms TCS’s technical capabilities and service quality," said Nguyễn Thuận Diễn, General Director of TCS, during the inaugural ceremony.

Aligned with Vietnam Airlines Group’s long-term strategy, TCS is committed to helping establish Vietnam as a key air cargo hub connecting Asia with the rest of the world. The successful launch of Turkish Cargo operations at TCS not only elevates Vietnam Airlines Group’s cargo logistics capabilities but also strengthens the global competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses.

In an increasingly interconnected world, this strategic partnership marks a vital step toward a stronger, more professional, and more globally integrated Vietnamese air cargo industry.

As a core member of the Vietnam Airlines Group, TCS holds a vital role in the air cargo logistics supply chain. Vietnam Airlines recognises TCS as a strategic pillar within its ecosystem and is committed to further enhancing this collaboration, prioritising TCS’s services and investing in its future development to enhance the group’s overall competitiveness in the years ahead. — VNS