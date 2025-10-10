VN-Index sets new record on high liquidity

HÀ NỘI — The VN-Index continued its impressive upward trend on Friday, closing at a new record of 1,747 points with an increase of 31.08 points.

However, despite this positive performance, many investors expressed disappointment as the stocks in their portfolios declined.

The session saw a notable gain in the index, but the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) trading board reflected a more balanced picture, with 177 stocks rising compared to 125 that fell. This disparity left many investors feeling uneasy and dissatisfied.

The bourse’s liquidity stayed at a high level of nearly VNĐ34 trillion (US$1.3 billion).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, also jumped nearly 40 points, or 2.04 per cent, to 1,980.57 points. Up to 22 ticker symbols in the VN30 basket gained points, while only five declined and three ended flat.

The index received significant support from Vin-family stocks, particularly Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM) and Vincom Retail (VRE), which collectively contributed 21.3 points to the VN-Index.

VIC and VHM both hit their ceiling prices, rising 7 per cent, while VRE surged by 6.18 per cent. The strong performance of these three stocks not only propelled the index higher but also created a ripple effect of optimism throughout the market.

Another Vin-stock, VinPearl (VPL), also saw a notable increase of 2.06 per cent, closing at VNĐ89,000 per share.

The real estate sector also showed robust gains, with several stocks performing well, including Hoang Huy Investment Financial Services JSC (TCH) up 4.66 per cent, Kinh Bac City Group (KBC) rising 2.15 per cent, NLG Group (NLG) gaining 3.2 per cent, Phat Dat Real Estate Development JSC (PDR) up 1.5 per cent, DIC Croup (DIG) rising 2.88 per cent and Novaland (NVL) up 1.96 per cent.

The banking sector remained a stable support for the market, with most stocks maintaining positive momentum. Of which, Techcombank (TCB) was up over 1 per cent, BIDV (BID) rose nearly 1 per cent and Vietcombank (VCB) increased 0.63 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index closed the week on a negative note. It fell 1.32 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 273.62 points.

During the session, nearly 96.3 million shares were traded on the northern bourse, worth more than VNĐ2.2 trillion.

However, foreign investors continued to experience a negative sentiment, remaining net sellers on both main exchanges. They net sold nearly VNĐ460 billion on HoSE and VNĐ189.2 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS