Future of smart living showcased at IEAE 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) 2025 will take place from October 30 to November 1 at the Hanoi International Center for Exhibition (I.C.E), bringing together hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors in a major showcase of the latest technology.

Jointly organised by CHAOYU EXPO and VINEXAD, with support from the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) and other industry bodies, the event is expected to become a key platform for innovation, cooperation and trade development in Việt Nam’s rapidly expanding electronics sector.

This year’s expo will occupy a display area of 6,000 square metres, featuring more than 260 exhibitors and over 350 booths. Organisers anticipate more than 15,000 participants, including businesses, distributors, buyers and technology enthusiasts.

Visitors will be introduced to a wide spectrum of products, from consumer electronics and smart home appliances to essential electronic components and accessories, reflecting the increasingly diverse and innovative nature of the global technology market.

For manufacturers and researchers, the event will also provide access to components such as circuit boards and sensors, offering opportunities to exchange ideas and explore new technological solutions that improve efficiency and drive innovation.

IEAE will also host a series of seminars focusing on global trends, technological breakthroughs, and supply chain strategies. With themes such as 'Future Technology', 'E-commerce Platforms', and 'Global Economy', the sessions are designed to help businesses strengthen competitiveness and adapt to shifts in worldwide production.

A dedicated B2B matching programme will also facilitate direct connections between exhibitors and VIP buyers, enabling discussions on performance, processes, and long-term partnerships.

According to the organisers, IEAE 2025 would provide valuable experiences and open up opportunities for collaboration while enhancing Việt Nam’s position in the regional technology value chain. — BIZHUB/VNS