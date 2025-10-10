Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Hưng Yên starts work on $2.6 billion LNG power plant

October 10, 2025 - 19:53
The project is a result of the strategic Việt Nam – Japan partnership in clean energy development.
Officials carried out the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the project. — Photo VGP

HƯNG YÊN — The Thái Bình LNG Power JSC, in co-ordination with relevant stakeholders, on Friday broke ground on the Thái Bình LNG thermal power plant project — a major step in the strategic Việt Nam–Japan partnership for clean energy development.

The project is backed by Thái Bình LNG Power JSC, whose three shareholders are Tokyo Gas of Japan with a 40 per cent stake, Kyuden International of Japan with 30 per cent, and TTVN Group with the remaining 30 per cent.

With a total investment of about US$2.69 billion, the 1,500 MW plant will cover 269 hectares, including 57 ha onshore and 212 ha offshore. Construction is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2029.

Once in operation, the plant is expected to generate between 6 and 10 billion kWh of electricity annually, create some 2,000 jobs during construction, and maintain around 300 permanent positions. It is projected to contribute roughly VNĐ3 trillion ($120 million) to the state budget each year over the next 25 years.

Recognised as a strategic national energy initiative, the project will help strengthen power security for northern Việt Nam and the country as a whole.

Việt Nam’s northern region, which accounts for around 40 per cent of total electricity demand, faces the risk of power shortages as consumption grows by more than 10 per cent annually.

In this context, the Thái Bình LNG project is seen as a timely and sustainable solution to meet rising energy needs, ease pressure on the national grid, and advance the Politburo’s Resolution No 55-NQ/TW on developing a green, clean, safe and efficient national energy strategy. — VNS

liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Vietnam Thái Bình Hung Yen Province

see also

More on this story

Economy

Outstanding digital technology companies in 2025 honoured

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Hoàng Phương emphasised that over the past decade, with the efforts of VINASA, the programme has firmly established its position, becoming an annual event with significant influence and reputation within the Vietnamese digital technology community.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom