Construction begins on Kim Thái Industrial Cluster

NINH BÌNH — The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kim Thái Industrial Cluster infrastructure project took place in Vụ Bản Commune, Ninh Bình Province, on Friday.

The project is part of the Bảo Minh Industrial Ecosystem, spanning an area of 69 hectares, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ900 billion (US$36 million).

It is developed by Thiên Minh Investment and Infrastructure Development Joint Stock Company (Thiên Minh I&ID.JSC).

Out of the total industrial land area of 478,176 square metre available for lease, the company has already signed agreements for 294,414 square metre (62 per cent), with a total committed investment of US$251 million.

The remaining 183,762 square metre (38 per cent) is open to further investment.

The project includes collaboration with Republic of Korea (RoK) partners to design and develop a wastewater treatment system using advanced, eco-friendly technology.

Hoàng Mạnh Cường, director of Thiên Minh I&ID.JSC, stated that the Kim Thái Industrial Cluster aimed to develop modern, synchronised infrastructure that met standards in transportation, electricity, water supply and drainage, and environmental treatment.

The project will attract both domestic and international investors, focusing on clean industries, supporting industries, and renewable energy.

It is expected to create thousands of jobs for local workers, improving income levels and social welfare.

The company has committed to strictly complying with environmental regulations, fire prevention, and labour safety.

It is actively implementing clean energy solutions and resource-saving measures, with the ultimate goal of sustainable development.

Cường added that the company planned to expand its industrial cluster/park projects in Ninh Bình Province and across the Red River Delta in the coming phase.

The goal is to transform Kim Thái into a model green industrial cluster that strongly attracts businesses in the supporting industries and high-tech sectors.

The company also aims to integrate digital technology and smart management systems to optimise investment efficiency and operations. — VNS