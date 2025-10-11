Việt Nam and France strengthen agricultural co-operation

PARIS — The Vietnam–France Agri-Business Economic Forum officially opened in Paris on Friday.

The event was co-organised by Central Retail Vietnam, MEDEF International, and Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), with the support of the Vietnam Trade Office in France.

This is the first time the forum has been held, gathering representatives from French business associations, retailers, and 40 Vietnamese enterprises to exchange experiences, explore co-operation opportunities, and strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

At the forum’s opening ceremony, government and business representatives from both sides shared insights into the co-operation potential through keynote speeches.

Following the presentations, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony and B2B business networking sessions were held.

Central Retail Vietnam and Verger de la Blottière, one of France’s leading apple growing and exporting cooperatives, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the potential for co-operation in bringing high-quality French apples to the Vietnamese market.

Nguyễn Thảo Hiền, deputy director general of the MoIT’s Department of Foreign Market Development stated that the Vietnam–France Business Forum was a key event within the working visit of the MoIT and Vietnamese enterprises to France.

It contributed to deepen and enhance the effectiveness of economic and trade co-operation between the two countries, she said.

This mission includes nearly 40 prominent Vietnamese companies representing key export sectors such as agricultural products and processed foods, and textiles and handicrafts.

The direct presence of Vietnamese businesses in France to introduce their products and seek partners demonstrated the country’s clear commitment to diversify export markets and expanding co-operation with France and the EU, added Hiền.

On this occasion, Paul Lê, vice president of trade promotion at Central Retail Vietnam, shared that as an international retail group, Central Retail was accompanying Vietnamese exporters in their key sectors to explore the French market and consumer culture, helping them find suitable partners to enter not only the French market but also Europe as a whole. — VNS