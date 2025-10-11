Foreign Trade University releases the Vietnam international trade report 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Foreign Trade University (FTU) released the Vietnam International Trade Report 2025, an in-depth publication that provides a comprehensive overview of the new drivers for trade growth in Việt Nam’s era of national rising, on October 10.

Within the framework of the 2nd Vietnam International Trade Forum (VFIT), the report provides scientific and practical arguments on the new drivers of Việt Nam’s international trade growth.

The Vietnam International Trade Report 2025 is built upon in-depth research and analysis of four new growth drivers, including new-generation Free Trade Agreements – the institutional foundation for comprehensive integration; Digital Trade – the technological driver for breakthroughs and innovation; Sustainable Trade – the normative driver enabling Việt Nam to secure a stronger position in the global market; and Global Value Chains – the structural driver that elevates Việt Nam’s position in the global value chain.

The report also proposes a comprehensive, synchronised and multi-layered action strategy, emphasising the need for close coordination among the “State as Constructors – Enterprises at the Core – Universities as Connectors.” This strategy is expected to help Việt Nam transform external drivers into endogenous advantages, foster sustainable international trade development, and enhance the country’s position in the global arena.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of Foreign Trade University Phạm Thu Hương emphasised: “The Vietnam International Trade Report 2025 was developed to identify and provide in-depth analysis of four new cross-cutting growth drivers — emerging from global trends but materialised and coordinated at the national and business levels.”

She further noted that the report puts forward a comprehensive, synchronised, and multi-layered action strategy, calling for strong collaboration among the State, the business community, and universities to transform external drivers into internal strengths, enabling Việt Nam to make breakthroughs and affirm its position as a high-value link in international trade in the new era.

Amid profound global shifts toward green transition, digital transformation, and supply chain restructuring, the Vietnam International Trade Report 2025 offers a fresh, comprehensive, and in-depth perspective on Việt Nam’s international trade development journey.

Hương said that the report would serve as a valuable reference source for policymakers, businesses, scholars, and the media in strategic planning, market expansion, and enhancing national competitiveness in the new era.

The report consists of five chapters, built on a well-structured framework and a strategic vision. The introductory chapter provides an overview of the new growth drivers and highlights the importance of close coordination among the State as Constructors, Enterprises at the Core, and Universities as Connectors — the three pillars that form Viet Nam’s integration capacity.

The four subsequent chapters offer in-depth analysis of the core drivers for Việt Nam’s international trade in this era of national rising, including new-generation free trade agreements, digital trade, sustainable trade, and global value chains.

Each topic is approached from an innovative perspective, aiming to shed light on Việt Nam’s pathways to advance within global value chains and to strengthen its position in modern international trade.

The ceremony concluded with insightful discussions, feedback, and suggestions for further development of the report from experts representing state management agencies, research institutes, and the business community.

All contributions reaffirmed the academic credibility of the report and its strong potential to make a meaningful contribution to Việt Nam’s international trade strategy formulation process. — VNS