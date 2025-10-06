Foreign investment disbursement reaches five-year high in first nine months

HÀ NỘI — Foreign investment disbursement totalled US$18.8 billion in the first nine months of this year, marking an 8.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Finance's National Statistics Office (NSO).

The figure represents the highest disbursement level in five years, reflecting the sustained confidence of foreign investors in Việt Nam’s economic prospects and its efforts to improve the investment environment.

Of the total, the manufacturing and processing sector received the lion’s share with $15.56 billion, accounting for 82.8 per cent of all disbursed investment. It was followed by the real estate sector with $1.37 billion (7.3 per cent), and electricity, gas, and water production and distribution with $598.7 million (3.2 per cent).

According to the NSO, foreign investors registered $28.54 billion in Việt Nam in the first nine months, up 15.2 per cent from the same period in 2024.

During the period, 2,926 new projects were licensed with a total capital of $12.39 billion. While the number of new projects increased by 17.4 per cent, the value of new pledges edged down 8.6 per cent year-on-year.

The manufacturing and processing industry remained the top choice for new projects, accounting for 58.7 per cent of newly registered capital, followed by real estate at 20.7 per cent.

Among the 82 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Việt Nam during the reviewed period, Singapore was the largest investor with $3.43 billion, making up 27.7 per cent of the total. It was followed by mainland China ($2.88 billion), Hong Kong ($1.06 billion), Sweden ($1 billion), Japan ($918.4 million) and Taiwan ($780 million).

At the same time, 1,092 operating projects were allowed to raise their investment capital by a combined $11.32 billion, representing a yearly increase of 48 per cent.

Meanwhile, capital contributions and stake acquisitions made by foreign investors in Việt Nam also surged 35 per cent year-on-year to $4.84 billion, with a total of 2,527 deals recorded.

To maintain competitiveness and advance in the regional race for foreign investment attraction, economists stress that improving and enhancing the quality of the investment environment remains a fundamental and practical solution that must be pursued consistently and effectively to better facilitate foreign investors.

Localities are advised to boldly implement special investment procedures, such as “green lanes,” shifting strongly from pre-check to post-check mechanisms to shorten investment processing times and create maximum favourable conditions to enhance investment attractiveness, particularly in high-tech sectors.

Việt Nam’s ongoing administrative restructuring is also said to be a key factor in strengthening foreign investors’ confidence, fostering expectations of more comprehensive administrative reforms and a more open and transparent investment environment in the near future.

Outbound investment

Vietnamese firms invested a total of $846.8 million abroad in the January-September period, 4.5 times higher than the same period last year, according to the NSO.

This includes over $709.3 million poured into 134 new projects and an additional $137.5 million injected into 23 existing projects.

About 34 countries and territories received Vietnamese investment over the nine months. Among them, Laos took the lead with $397.2 million, making up 46.9 per cent. The Philippines came second with $92 million or 10.9 per cent. Indonesia, Germany and the US were runners-up with $64.6 million, $50.6 million and $33.3 million, respectively. — VNS