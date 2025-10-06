Politics & Law
Home Economy

Gia Lai to invest over US$10.6mil to develop tourist sites on Nhơn Châu Island

October 06, 2025 - 12:27
Gia Lai Province will invest VNĐ270 billion (US$10.6 million) in building three tourist sites in the island commune of Nhơn Châu, including a resort complex and a coastal park.

 

Gia Lai Province plans to invest in a tourism development project on Nhơn Châu Island. — Photo cafeland.vn

GIA LAI — Gia Lai Province will invest VNĐ270 billion (US$10.6 million) in building three tourist sites in the island commune of Nhơn Châu (in the former province of Bình Định), including a resort complex and a coastal park.

Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh, deputy chairman of its People’s Committee, approved the projects on September 9. 

The Giếng Tiên – Bàn Cờ Tiên tourist area, sprawling over 34,600 sq.m and designated as a sightseeing and dining destination, will have restaurants, viewing decks and supporting facilities.

There will also be a glass bridge and walking trails to show off the natural landscape. 

The second is a Bãi Nam tourist site spanning 24,350 sq.m with a luxury resort with villas, bungalows, restaurants, a spa, and a private beach.

The plan allows up to 50 accommodation clusters, with a maximum total floor area of 12,200 sq.m.

The third site is a coastal park, covering 14,101 sq.m.

According to Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh, the implementation of the tourism develpment project aims to harness the commune’s natural landscape potential and advantages.

Nhơn Châu Island Commune, also known as Cù Lao Xanh, is located about 24 km off the coast of the erstwhile Quy Nhơn City centre. It is regarded as an attractive island destination, featuring pristine beaches and coral reefs near the shore. — VNS



More on this story

Economy

SBV expands agricultural credit programme to $7b

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has increased the total credit limit for the agricultural, forestry and fishery sectors to VNĐ185 trillion (about US$7 billion), under a programme designed to stimulate growth and sustainability in these critical industries.
Economy

Liên Chiểu container port investment proposal accepted

Đà Nẵng is charting a bold course into the future of logistics with approval of the Liên Chiểu deep-sea container port project, a collaboration between local Hateco Group and the Netherlands’ APM Terminals. The ambitious plan, spanning from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2036, aims to transform the central city into a major regional hub

