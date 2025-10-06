Gia Lai to invest over US$10.6mil to develop tourist sites on Nhơn Châu Island

GIA LAI — Gia Lai Province will invest VNĐ270 billion (US$10.6 million) in building three tourist sites in the island commune of Nhơn Châu (in the former province of Bình Định), including a resort complex and a coastal park.

Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh, deputy chairman of its People’s Committee, approved the projects on September 9.

The Giếng Tiên – Bàn Cờ Tiên tourist area, sprawling over 34,600 sq.m and designated as a sightseeing and dining destination, will have restaurants, viewing decks and supporting facilities.

There will also be a glass bridge and walking trails to show off the natural landscape.

The second is a Bãi Nam tourist site spanning 24,350 sq.m with a luxury resort with villas, bungalows, restaurants, a spa, and a private beach.

The plan allows up to 50 accommodation clusters, with a maximum total floor area of 12,200 sq.m.

The third site is a coastal park, covering 14,101 sq.m.

According to Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh, the implementation of the tourism develpment project aims to harness the commune’s natural landscape potential and advantages.

Nhơn Châu Island Commune, also known as Cù Lao Xanh, is located about 24 km off the coast of the erstwhile Quy Nhơn City centre. It is regarded as an attractive island destination, featuring pristine beaches and coral reefs near the shore. — VNS