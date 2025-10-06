Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

SBV expands agricultural credit programme to $7b

October 06, 2025 - 08:33
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has increased the total credit limit for the agricultural, forestry and fishery sectors to VNĐ185 trillion (about US$7 billion), under a programme designed to stimulate growth and sustainability in these critical industries.
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) headquarters in Hà Nội. The SBV has raised the programme’s credit limit for the agricultural, forestry and fishery sectors several times. —Photo sbv.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has increased the total credit limit for the agricultural, forestry and fishery sectors to VNĐ185 trillion (about US$7 billion), under a programme designed to stimulate growth and sustainability in these critical industries.

The announcement came through the SBV's Document 8333/NHNN-TD, which directs credit institutions to continue disbursing preferential loans to customers with viable projects or business plans in these sectors.

The move is part of the SBV’s broader strategy to boost rural development, production recovery and export performance.

Under the updated policy, participating banks are required to offer interest rates in Vietnamese đồng that are at least one to two percentage points lower than their average lending rates for equivalent terms (short, medium or long-term). This ensures borrowers receive more favourable financing conditions compared to standard credit offerings.

Currently, 18 banks participate in the programme. These include major State-owned commercial banks such as Agribank, BIDV, Vietinbank and Vietcombank, along with the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) and 13 other private banks. Each bank is tasked with monitoring loan disbursements, tracking implementation outcomes and ensuring adherence to the programme’s terms and interest rate commitments.

The SBV has also invited additional commercial banks to join the initiative, promoting broader access to capital within the agricultural sector.

The credit support programme has already shown measurable success. To date, nearly 23,800 customers have received loans through participating banks, helping them sustain or expand operations amid economic challenges.

In response to increasing demand, the SBV has progressively raised the programme’s credit limit, from an initial VNĐ15 trillion in 2023, to VNĐ30 trillion, then VNĐ60 trillion, VNĐ100 trillion, and now to a record VNĐ185 trillion.

The scope of eligible borrowers has also been expanded, and now includes a broader range of customers engaged in agricultural, forestry and fishery production as well as business planning.

The SBV emphasised that expanding credit access and easing financing conditions are crucial for overcoming business hurdles, especially in rural and underdeveloped areas.

These efforts are expected to significantly contribute to the long-term sustainability of Việt Nam’s agriculture, forestry and fishery sectors, while also fuelling the country’s broader economic growth. — VNS

SBV credit programme agriculture forestry fishery

see also

More on this story

Economy

Liên Chiểu container port investment proposal accepted

Đà Nẵng is charting a bold course into the future of logistics with approval of the Liên Chiểu deep-sea container port project, a collaboration between local Hateco Group and the Netherlands’ APM Terminals. The ambitious plan, spanning from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2036, aims to transform the central city into a major regional hub
Economy

Most businesses in Việt Nam struggle with succession planning, report shows

Effective succession planning is not just about preparing replacements – it’s about preparing the organisation for the future. In a context where resources for development are limited and career progression opportunities are unclear, companies in Việt Nam need to identify the right internal talent and create personalised development roadmaps to retain and nurture employees into future leaders.
Economy

AEON opens first shopping centre in Tây Ninh

AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd. on October 4 officially inaugurated the AEON Tân An Shopping Centre in Long An Ward, Tây Ninh Province, its eighth shopping centre in Việt Nam and the first in the new Tây Ninh Province.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom