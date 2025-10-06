Global nonwoven, hygiene technology exhibition to return to HCM City

HCM CITY — The 2nd Global Exhibition on Nonwoven & Hygiene Technology (GENTEXH 2026) will take place from March 11 to 13, 2026 in HCM City, gathering leading international experts, manufacturers, and innovators in the nonwoven and hygiene sector.

It is co-organised by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co., Ltd (VEAS) and India's Radeecal Exhicon which has more than 25 years of experience in hosting international trade events in the nonwoven industry.

The event will highlight Southeast Asia as one of the fastest-growing markets for nonwoven fabrics, driven by expanding applications in hygiene, medical, agriculture, automotive, filtration, packaging, and geotextile industries.

It will showcase the entire nonwoven value chain, including raw materials, machinery, finished products, and related technologies and services.

A major feature of the event will be the Asia Nonwoven & Hygiene Development Forum 2026 with the theme “Driving Nonwoven & Hygiene Product Innovation – Product Innovation, Market Desires, Industry Dynamics, Sustainability Solutions.”

The three-day conference will address a wide range of topics such as sustainable spunlace nonwovens, elastic nonwovens in hygiene pants, and wood pulp-based nonwovens in wet wipes; investment opportunities in Southeast Asia’s nonwoven market, including partnerships with China and India; emerging applications such as functional nonwovens for cooling, skincare, and medical protection; and trends in disposable hygiene products, wipes, and pet care.

Speaking at the kick off meeting on October 1, Nguyễn Bá Vinh, managing director of VEAS, said GENTEXH 2026 is expected to attract more than 200 exhibitors, 100 delegates, and 5,000 visitors from over 10 countries.

“With Asia-Pacific leading global demand, the exhibition will provide a pivotal platform for industry players in ASEAN to exchange knowledge, showcase innovations, and explore new business opportunities,” he said.

Modern nonwoven fabrics are playing a transformative role across industries.

Disposable hygiene products have revolutionised quality of life, nonwoven medical materials are helping to reduce cross-contamination risks, while geotextiles and automotive applications are boosting infrastructure and vehicle safety. — VNS