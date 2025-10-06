Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Global nonwoven, hygiene technology exhibition to return to HCM City

October 06, 2025 - 09:45
The 2nd Global Exhibition on Nonwoven & Hygiene Technology (GENTEXH 2026) will take place from March 11 to 13, 2026 in HCM City, gathering leading international experts, manufacturers, and innovators in the nonwoven and hygiene sector.

 

The 2nd Global Exhibition on Nonwoven & Hygiene Technology will take place from March 11 to 13, 2026 in HCM City. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — The 2nd Global Exhibition on Nonwoven & Hygiene Technology (GENTEXH 2026) will take place from March 11 to 13, 2026 in HCM City, gathering leading international experts, manufacturers, and innovators in the nonwoven and hygiene sector.

It is co-organised by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co., Ltd (VEAS) and India's Radeecal Exhicon which has more than 25 years of experience in hosting international trade events in the nonwoven industry.

The event will highlight Southeast Asia as one of the fastest-growing markets for nonwoven fabrics, driven by expanding applications in hygiene, medical, agriculture, automotive, filtration, packaging, and geotextile industries.

It will showcase the entire nonwoven value chain, including raw materials, machinery, finished products, and related technologies and services.

A major feature of the event will be the Asia Nonwoven & Hygiene Development Forum 2026 with the theme “Driving Nonwoven & Hygiene Product Innovation – Product Innovation, Market Desires, Industry Dynamics, Sustainability Solutions.”

The three-day conference will address a wide range of topics such as sustainable spunlace nonwovens, elastic nonwovens in hygiene pants, and wood pulp-based nonwovens in wet wipes; investment opportunities in Southeast Asia’s nonwoven market, including partnerships with China and India; emerging applications such as functional nonwovens for cooling, skincare, and medical protection; and trends in disposable hygiene products, wipes, and pet care.

Speaking at the kick off meeting on October 1, Nguyễn Bá Vinh, managing director of VEAS, said GENTEXH 2026 is expected to attract more than 200 exhibitors, 100 delegates, and 5,000 visitors from over 10 countries.

“With Asia-Pacific leading global demand, the exhibition will provide a pivotal platform for industry players in ASEAN to exchange knowledge, showcase innovations, and explore new business opportunities,” he said.

Modern nonwoven fabrics are playing a transformative role across industries.

Disposable hygiene products have revolutionised quality of life, nonwoven medical materials are helping to reduce cross-contamination risks, while geotextiles and automotive applications are boosting infrastructure and vehicle safety. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

SBV expands agricultural credit programme to $7b

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has increased the total credit limit for the agricultural, forestry and fishery sectors to VNĐ185 trillion (about US$7 billion), under a programme designed to stimulate growth and sustainability in these critical industries.
Economy

Liên Chiểu container port investment proposal accepted

Đà Nẵng is charting a bold course into the future of logistics with approval of the Liên Chiểu deep-sea container port project, a collaboration between local Hateco Group and the Netherlands’ APM Terminals. The ambitious plan, spanning from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2036, aims to transform the central city into a major regional hub
Economy

Most businesses in Việt Nam struggle with succession planning, report shows

Effective succession planning is not just about preparing replacements – it’s about preparing the organisation for the future. In a context where resources for development are limited and career progression opportunities are unclear, companies in Việt Nam need to identify the right internal talent and create personalised development roadmaps to retain and nurture employees into future leaders.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom