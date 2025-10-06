Vinamilk named among Việt Nam’s Top 50 Most Effective Companies for 14th consecutive year

HCM CITY — For the 14th year in a row, Việt Nam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) has been honoured among the Top 50 Most Effective Companies in Việt Nam (TOP50), reaffirming its resilience, leadership and enduring position as a national brand icon after nearly five decades of development.

The annual TOP50 ranking, jointly conducted by Nhịp Cầu Đầu Tư magazine and Thiên Việt Securities, assesses listed enterprises based on their three-year business performance using key indicators including revenue growth, return on equity and earnings per share (EPS). The methodology aims to objectively evaluate the management efficiency and growth sustainability of Vietnamese enterprises.

Since its launch in 2012, the ranking has become a respected benchmark of corporate excellence. Vinamilk’s 14 consecutive appearances on the list mark a rare achievement that underscores its consistent strength and adaptability in the face of economic fluctuations over the past two decades.

In the first half of 2025, Vinamilk recorded consolidated net revenue of VNĐ29.7 trillion, fulfilling 46.1 per cent of its annual target, with domestic sales reaching VNĐ23.6 trillion and overseas revenue hitting more than VNĐ6 trillion.

As of Q2 2025, the company’s gross profit margin improved to 42 per cent, up 170 basis points from the previous quarter, thanks to scale efficiencies. Consolidated post-tax profit reached VNĐ2.5 trillion in Q2, bringing total profit for the first six months of the year to over VNĐ4 trillion, equivalent to 42.1 per cent of the full-year plan, while EPS stood at VNĐ1,720.

During the same period, Vinamilk continued to accelerate R&D activities, launching or upgrading over 70 products that reflect its ongoing innovation in nutrition and product development. The new portfolio spans high-protein milk, plant-based beverages, immune-boosting products and specialised nutrition for seniors — each designed to capture rising consumer trends and enhance customer experience, particularly for younger demographics.

Vinamilk also continues to expand globally, now present in 65 international markets, with export revenue surpassing 20 per cent of total consolidated revenue for the first time — a major milestone for the Vietnamese dairy industry.

A key characteristic shared by companies in the TOP50 is their ability to sustain strong revenue and profit growth while demonstrating strategic focus and commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Sustainable development is one of Vinamilk's four strategic pillars under its 2022–2026 roadmap.

Under the message 'We Change for You', Vinamilk continues to evolve in line with consumer trends, emphasising innovation, product improvement and operational efficiency. New and upgraded products have already contributed around 10 per cent of revenue within their respective categories, underscoring the tangible results of this transformation.

In August, Vinamilk was awarded an AAA+ brand rating by Brand Finance, the highest level of brand strength, and was recognised internationally as the dairy brand with the most potential. It also remains the only Vietnamese dairy enterprise featured in the Fortune 500 Southeast Asia 2025 list, published by Fortune magazine in June.

With Vinamilk’s growing global presence, Việt Nam has moved into the world’s top five contributors to the global dairy value chain in 2025. Vinamilk also claimed first place in two major categories at the World Dairy Innovation Awards, further cementing its international reputation for quality and innovation. — VNS