SHB joins Vietnam Card Day 2025 to promote cashless payments

HÀ NỘI — Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) is taking the lead in promoting a cashless future as a key sponsor of Vietnam Card Day 2025, offering Gen Z users and customers nationwide a secure, modern and rewarding digital payment experience.

Under the theme 'One Touch – Million Trust,' Vietnam Card Day 2025 continues to spotlight innovation, creativity and breakthrough digital transformation. The annual event aims to make cashless payment more accessible and familiar to the public, promoting safe, convenient and smart spending habits. It also supports the implementation of Government Resolution 57 on accelerating digital payment adoption, laying the foundation for a technology-driven future of finance.

Running from September 26 to October 26, the month-long programme will culminate in 'Sóng Festival' — a vibrant two-day fair on October 18–19 at Bách Khoa Stadium in Hà Nội. The event will feature the debut 'Chạm Việt Nam' (Touch Vietnam) music concert, with 5,000 free tickets for students, alongside hundreds of booths from banks, fintech firms and lifestyle brands in technology, fashion, education and F&B, creating an immersive and youthful experience space.

As a key sponsor, SHB will host a series of interactive activities including on-site guidance for customers to open eKYC online accounts, register personalised 'lucky number' accounts and explore the next-generation SHB SAHA digital banking app.

In addition, SHB will offer exclusive promotions for customers opening new accounts or cards during the event – from gift vouchers and merchandise to referral reward programmes. These incentives not only deliver tangible benefits but also encourage safe, smart and cashless spending habits.

Customers who open new eKYC accounts via SHB SAHA will instantly receive mobile top-up discount codes, while those opting for personalised account numbers will enjoy fee waivers or special discounts. The bank also runs periodic 'Golden Day' promotions with phone top-up discounts and referral bonuses for both existing and new users – a fun and practical way to promote digital finance among Gen Z consumers.

SHB’s international debit cards also come with a variety of attractive perks including e-vouchers, SHB Rewards points and cashback of up to VNĐ300,000 per month, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to expanding cashless payment adoption.

“Vietnam Card Day 2025 is a great opportunity for SHB to engage with customers, especially Gen Z – a generation that is dynamic, tech-savvy and open to new experiences,” said an SHB representative.

“We warmly invite everyone in Hà Nội to visit our booth to explore SHB’s latest digital banking solutions and enjoy exclusive offers prepared for this event.”

With nearly 32 years of growth and innovation, SHB has established itself as one of Việt Nam’s leading commercial banks, continuously expanding its operations, diversifying services and enhancing efficiency through digital transformation.

In its comprehensive transformation strategy, SHB focuses on four pillars: reforming mechanisms and processes, empowering people, putting customers and the market at the centre, and accelerating IT modernisation and digitalisation.

The bank aims to become Việt Nam’s top performer in operational efficiency, the most preferred digital bank and a leading retail bank, while remaining a major financial partner for key private and State-owned enterprises with integrated value chains and green growth ambitions.

SHB envisions itself as a modern retail, green and digital bank among the top in the region. — VNS