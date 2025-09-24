Hà Nội to launch online store on Shopee to boost digital economy

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will open an official online store, called 'Gian hàng sản phẩm Thủ đô Hà Nội' (Hà Nội Products Pavilion) on e-commerce platform Shopee this year, as part of the effort to boost the capital's digital economy.

The initiative was established in the Hà Nội People's Committee programme 'Digital pavilion – Elevating Hà Nội’s merchants' issued on Tuesday, which aims to expand the share of the digital economy in the capital’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) to 30 per cent in 2025 and 40 per cent by 2030.

Through the programme, support will be provided to enterprises, cooperatives, business households and individuals to access the online business environment, shift operation models and expand markets via e-commerce platforms, events and cross-border channels.

The Shopee pavilion is expected to open this year, with more than 60 per cent of products from One Commune One Product (OCOP) categories, aside from fresh and processed agro-fishery products, to be made available online.

All participants will be required to use digital tools such as e-signatures, e-contracts, e-invoices and product traceability systems.

In the 2026-2030 period, the programme will expand to other e-commerce and social media platforms, as well as connecting with Hà Nội’s technology exchange to promote science and technology products. — VNS