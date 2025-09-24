Market mixed as VN-Index snaps five-day falling streak

HÀ NỘI — The market was mixed on Tuesday, with the VN-Index reversing a persistent downward trend in the last few minutes and rebounding slightly.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) inched higher by 0.81 points to 1,635.26 points. Today’s recovery ended the index’s five-day falling streak.

The HoSE opened the morning session with low trading volume after the index tumbled more than 24 points due to strong selling pressure on Monday.

Market breadth was neutral, with 157 stocks increasing while 153 declining.

The southern market’s liquidity also dropped from the previous session, indicating investors’ cautious sentiment. Liquidity fell to VNĐ23.3 trillion (US$882 million) from nearly VNĐ36 trillion in the previous session.

The reversal was mainly driven by gains in large-cap stocks in pillar sectors, especially the banking industry.

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks in terms of market capitalisation on HoSE, increased 1.85 points, or 0.1 per cent, to finish at 1,821.45 points. In the VN30 basket, 15 ticker symbols rose, while 11 fell and four were unchanged.

Vietinbank (CTG) led the index’s uptrend. Shares of the lender jumped 1.42 per cent, contributing 0.88 points to the market’s recovery.

It was followed by VPBank (VPB) with an increase of 1.36 per cent, Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) up 1.7 per cent, and Hoa Phat Group (HPG), which rose 0.88 per cent.

Securities stocks also posted a positive performance. VIX Securities JSC (VIX) soared nearly 2.1 per cent and Saigon - Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS) climbed 1.24 per cent.

However, the rally was capped by a lingering selling pressure, with several big players experiencing significant losses.

Data compiled by vietstock.vn showed that Vinhomes (VHM) contributed the biggest portion to the downtrend, lowering the index by 0.75 points.

In contrast, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) extended its downturn. The index decreased by 1.22 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 273.01 points.

Investors poured over VNĐ1.4 trillion into the northern bourse, equivalent to a trading volume of nearly 69.2 million shares.

Foreign investors remained net sellers on both main exchanges, but the net selling value on HoSE was much less than the previous session.

They net sold nearly VNĐ14 billion on the southern bourse after net selling VNĐ1.75 trillion on Monday. Foreign investors also withdrew over VNĐ7.8 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS