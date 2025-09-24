PM orders stronger action to boost exports

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday signed Directive 29/CT-TTg, setting out key tasks and solutions to promote exports and expand overseas markets.

As of September 15 this year, Việt Nam’s total trade turnover reached US$637.2 billion, up 17.2 per cent year-on-year. Exports stood at $325.26 billion, an increase of 15.8 per cent, while imports reached nearly $312 billion, up 18.8 per cent.

Trade surplus was valued at $13.3 billion.

The PM said that while these results are encouraging, Việt Nam’s exports still face many challenges due to global uncertainties, conflicts, strategic competition and new trade policies from key partners like the US.

Under the directive, ministries, agencies and localities are urged to act quickly and effectively to secure export growth of over 12 per cent through the end of the year, contributing to national economic growth of 8.3 to 8.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked with making full use of existing free trade agreements, while also negotiating new deals with partners including Mercosur and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Talks on a reciprocal trade deal with the US must move forward under Government and Prime Ministerial direction.

Large-scale trade promotion activities will be carried out in major markets such as the US, the EU, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The Government also called for higher quality in agricultural exports, clear geographical indications and stronger branding for Vietnamese products.

The directive emphasises the need for close coordination among ministries and local authorities to step up economic diplomacy and open new markets, while investment in transport and logistics infrastructure continues to reduce costs and support exporters.

Provinces and cities should clear obstacles for businesses, attract selective foreign investment and share information on crops and exports to support farmers and companies. Border provinces must update market conditions regularly to avoid congestion, while cutting red tape for faster trade.

Industry associations have been asked to keep members informed, promote quality and branding, and protect their interests.

Exporters need to stay flexible, invest in greener, higher-value products and expand through official and niche markets to strengthen Việt Nam’s global trade. — BIZHUB/VNS