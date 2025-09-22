Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737, celebrating 30 years of Việt Nam-US ties

September 22, 2025 - 10:40
Việt Nam’s President Lương Cường (first row, second from left) along with leaders of Vietjet and Boeing commemorate Vietjet’s first 737-8 in Seattle. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

SEATTLE — Vietjet has received its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft from the airline’s landmark order of 200 jets valued at US$32 billion with Boeing, the world’s leading aircraft manufacturer.

The ceremony took place on September 21 at Boeing’s Delivery Centre in Seattle, Washington, attended by Việt Nam’s President Lương Cường, senior officials from both nations and key business partners.

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the US, the event marks both a major milestone in the growing partnership between Vietjet and Boeing and a powerful symbol of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, driving trade and investment and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in the US.

The new aircraft, along with hundreds more to be delivered in the next few years, will be deployed on Vietjet’s high-demand regional routes, enhancing the travel experience for millions of passengers. The milestone also underscores Vietjet’s commitment to expanding its international network, while contributing to the sustainable development of the aviation industry regionally and globally.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo said: “The first Boeing aircraft received under this historic order is the result of nearly a decade of partnership between Boeing and Vietjet. It marks the start of hundreds more deliveries in the years ahead."

"This milestone strengthens bilateral trade, symbolises the US-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reflects our shared ambition to reach new heights in aviation."

Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “The 737-8 will support the airline’s network growth, opening new routes to serve Southeast Asia and reinforcing the strength of one of the region’s most dynamic new-generation carriers." — VNS

Economy

Plastics industry strives for green growth

In an era where sustainability is a global priority, Việt Nam’s plastics industry is actively transitioning through investments in recycling, bioplastics, and eco-friendly products, according to the Việt Nam Plastics Association.
Economy

UOB lifts Việt Nam's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 7.5%

The robust first-half results were propelled primarily by a 14 per cent year-on-year surge in exports, bolstered by improved market sentiment following US President Donald Trump’s temporary reduction of reciprocal tariffs to a baseline 10 per cent rate for trading partners over 90 days.
Economy

State President meets with Boeing’s leader in Seattle

President Cường highly valued Boeing’s business achievements as well as its cooperation and support for Việt Nam in recent years, showing his delight at the completion of procedures for the handover of new aircraft to Vietnamese partners.

