Purchasing power soars in HCM City during National Day holidays

HCM CITY — HCM City’s retail market recorded a sharp rise in purchasing power during the National Day holidays from August 30 to September 2, with supermarkets, shopping centres, and traditional markets all reporting strong consumer demand.

Food, personal care products, and school supplies were among the fastest-growing categories, fueling momentum for the city’s target of 18 per cent annual trade growth.

Over the four-day holidays, retail systems reported bustling shopping and leisure activities. At MM Mega Market Vietnam, customer traffic rose 15–20 per cent compared to regular days, peaking in the afternoon and evening. Sales of dry and essential goods doubled, while fresh produce sales rose 18 per cent year-on-year.

“Anticipating higher demand, we increased supply by 15 per cent over last year, offered more promotions, and ensured price stability for key products,” said Đinh Quang Khôi, Marketing Director of MM Mega Market Vietnam. He added that with strong sales on the final day, the company is confident about achieving positive results this season.

Shoppers also highlighted the festive atmosphere. After a two-day trip, Nguyễn Thị Thu from An Khánh ward said her family enjoyed both shopping and leisure time before returning to work and school. She praised the supermarket’s decorations and promotions as well-suited to consumer sentiment during the holidays.

Winmart also reported strong demand, particularly on the first and last days of the break. The supermarket chain saw a surge in online shopping as more consumers opted to order from home during their time off. To meet demand, Winmart increased its stock by 40 per cent, focusing on fresh produce, processed foods, and fruit.

“Sales rose sharply as forecast, especially in essential goods,” said Nguyễn Thị Thúy Hường, Chief Operating Officer of WinCommerce. She noted that during peak hours, all staff were mobilised to serve shoppers, adding that consumers continue to prioritise safe, eco-friendly, and responsibly produced products.

Other retail chains, including Co.opmart, Emart, Lotte Mart and AEON, also reported shopping booms. Integrated shopping malls attracted large crowds from early morning, combining entertainment, dining, and shopping. Vietnamese-branded products with attractive promotions saw particularly strong demand, offering retailers and producers opportunities to track consumption trends and diversify product lines.

Traditional markets such as Bến Thành, Bà Chiểu and Nguyễn Tri Phương also enjoyed brisk business. Sales of vegetables and fresh foods rose significantly, though prices remained stable. Vendors said they prepared abundant supplies and offered promotions and gifts to loyal customers, creating a lively shopping atmosphere during the holidays.

The holiday surge reflected rising consumer spending in HCM City’s retail sector, with both modern trade and traditional markets benefiting. Market experts, however, cautioned that retailers must adopt “post-holiday retention” strategies to sustain momentum. Without continued promotions and engagement, purchasing power could cool down after the holiday peak.

To maintain stable growth, experts recommend retailers to enhance customer experiences, expand online services, and diversify products to meet multi-channel shopping needs. — VNA/VNS