Economy

Vietjet reports strong H1 2025 growth, reinforces global expansion

September 03, 2025 - 10:44
The strong performance not only reflects Vietjet's strategic expansion efforts but also highlights Việt Nam's growing status as a key aviation hub in Asia and an emerging force in the global aviation landscape.

 

A Vietjet aircraft. In a bold move to enhance its long-haul capabilities, the airline placed an additional order for 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft, bringing its total A330neo commitments to 40. —  Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has released its audited financial report for the first half of 2025, showcasing remarkable growth and strengthening its position as a rising global airline.

Robust financial growth

The airline’s air transport revenue reached over VNĐ35.6 trillion (approximately US$1.35 billion), while pre-tax profit stood at nearly VNĐ1.6 trillion ($60.71 million), marking a 37 per cent year-on-year increase.

Consolidated revenue topped over VNĐ35.83 trillion, with consolidated pre-tax profit surpassing VNĐ1.65 trillion, representing a staggering 65 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Operational performance remained strong, with Vietjet operating around 79,000 flights and serving 14.4 million passengers in the first six months of 2025. The airline also contributed over VNĐ4.52 trillion in taxes and fees.

Vietjet’s financial health remains solid, supported by strong liquidity and total consolidated assets exceeding VNĐ112 trillion.

Fleet investment

In a bold move to enhance its long-haul capabilities, the airline placed an additional order for 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft, bringing its total A330neo commitments to 40, making Vietjet the largest customer for this aircraft type worldwide.

Further underscoring its global ambitions, Vietjet signed a landmark deal at the 2025 Paris Air Show for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, along with 50 purchase options. The agreement stands as the largest in the aviation industry this year and cements Vietjet’s place among the world’s top 10 airlines in terms of aircraft orders.

In parallel, Vietjet expanded its partnership with Rolls-Royce, signing a deal for 40 Trent 7000 engines to power its growing A330neo fleet. With this latest agreement, the airline’s total order for Trent 7000 engines now stands at 80. 

Further advancing its long-term growth strategy, Vietjet has officially broken ground on its Aircraft Maintenance Technical Centre at the upcoming Long Thành International Airport. The new facility will include Hangars 3 and 4, built to international standards and capable of servicing up to 10 aircraft simultaneously. 

In parallel, the airline has implemented self-service ground operations at major airports, aiming at enhancing service quality, improving operational efficiency, and delivering a streamlined and modern travel experience for passengers. — VNS





Economy

Banking on advice to boost financial futures

Many commercial banks, with extensive customer bases, transparent transaction data and widespread branch networks, have trialled wealth management models offering investment consulting, insurance and financial planning services to VIP clients.
Economy

Việt Nam’s New Era: turning aspiration into breakthrough

The aspiration to 'stand shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the world,' first voiced by President Hồ Chí Minh, still guides Việt Nam today. But unlike in the past, we now have measurable goals, stronger foundations and a global environment that presents both opportunities and challenges.
Economy

Market mood swings as investors eye Fed and FTSE

Following the September 2 holiday, Việt Nam’s stock market attracted strong investor attention, driven by two key factors: expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut and the anticipated outcome of FTSE Russell’s market reclassification review.
Economy

Top Cuban leader commits greater incentives for Vietnamese enterprises

The Vietnamese Government leader assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Vietnamese companies to continue studying and expanding rice cultivation areas in Cuba and improving productivity, while also exploring the development of models for fruit crops, livestock, and aquaculture, to ensure sufficient food supply for the Cuban people right in Cuba

nomnom