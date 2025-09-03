Vietjet reports strong H1 2025 growth, reinforces global expansion

HCM CITY — Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has released its audited financial report for the first half of 2025, showcasing remarkable growth and strengthening its position as a rising global airline.

The strong performance not only reflects Vietjet's strategic expansion efforts but also highlights Việt Nam's growing status as a key aviation hub in Asia and an emerging force in the global aviation landscape.

Robust financial growth

The airline’s air transport revenue reached over VNĐ35.6 trillion (approximately US$1.35 billion), while pre-tax profit stood at nearly VNĐ1.6 trillion ($60.71 million), marking a 37 per cent year-on-year increase.

Consolidated revenue topped over VNĐ35.83 trillion, with consolidated pre-tax profit surpassing VNĐ1.65 trillion, representing a staggering 65 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Operational performance remained strong, with Vietjet operating around 79,000 flights and serving 14.4 million passengers in the first six months of 2025. The airline also contributed over VNĐ4.52 trillion in taxes and fees.

Vietjet’s financial health remains solid, supported by strong liquidity and total consolidated assets exceeding VNĐ112 trillion.

Fleet investment

In a bold move to enhance its long-haul capabilities, the airline placed an additional order for 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft, bringing its total A330neo commitments to 40, making Vietjet the largest customer for this aircraft type worldwide.

Further underscoring its global ambitions, Vietjet signed a landmark deal at the 2025 Paris Air Show for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, along with 50 purchase options. The agreement stands as the largest in the aviation industry this year and cements Vietjet’s place among the world’s top 10 airlines in terms of aircraft orders.

In parallel, Vietjet expanded its partnership with Rolls-Royce, signing a deal for 40 Trent 7000 engines to power its growing A330neo fleet. With this latest agreement, the airline’s total order for Trent 7000 engines now stands at 80.

Further advancing its long-term growth strategy, Vietjet has officially broken ground on its Aircraft Maintenance Technical Centre at the upcoming Long Thành International Airport. The new facility will include Hangars 3 and 4, built to international standards and capable of servicing up to 10 aircraft simultaneously.

In parallel, the airline has implemented self-service ground operations at major airports, aiming at enhancing service quality, improving operational efficiency, and delivering a streamlined and modern travel experience for passengers. — VNS