Việt Nam’s New Era: turning aspiration into breakthrough

Dr. Võ Trí Thành*

Việt Nam is entering what can truly be called a new era. At the 10th Plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, leaders affirmed that the nation is poised for a historic leap forward. The 14th National Congress will mark not just the continuation of past reforms but the beginning of a new chapter – one defined by transformation, acceleration and national renewal.

By 2030, on the centenary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, we aspire to become a modern, industrialised country with upper-middle income status. By 2045, on the centenary of the nation, we aim to stand among developed, high-income, prosperous and modern countries.

These are not simply political slogans. They are carefully defined, measurable goals that reflect both historical responsibility and the will of the people. They are also the culmination of nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal), during which Việt Nam has transformed from poverty into one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia. But to realise these ambitions, growth alone is not enough. We need breakthroughs – in thinking, in institutions and in the way we integrate into the world.

From Growth to Transformation

Việt Nam’s achievements over the past generation are remarkable. Growth rates have been consistently high, poverty has been dramatically reduced, and the economy has opened and integrated into global markets. Yet in recent years, the momentum has slowed. The traditional growth drivers – cheap labour, abundant capital inflows and natural resource exploitation – are reaching their limits.

This means the old model will not suffice for the new era. What Việt Nam requires now is not only faster growth but different growth: growth that is sustainable, inclusive and innovation-driven. Growth must be green, digital and productivity-led, powered by technology and high-quality human capital.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution offers precisely such an opportunity. Digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud computing and other technologies are rewriting the rules of development. For Việt Nam, this revolution coincides with a demographic golden window – our working-age population remains large and dynamic, but this advantage will last only another 13 to 15 years. This is a one-off opportunity. If we seize it, we can leap forward. If we miss it, catching up will be extremely difficult.

The Four Pillars of Reform

Recognising this urgency, the Politburo has set out four foundational resolutions that together can be seen as the institutional pillars of Việt Nam’s new era:

Resolution 66 on law making reform – ensuring that legislation and enforcement are modern, effective and fit for a fast-changing economy. Resolution 68 on private sector development – empowering domestic enterprises as a true driving force of growth. Resolution 57 on science, technology, and digital transformation – making innovation and digitalisation a way of life. Resolution 59 on international integration – charting a proactive role for Việt Nam in a shifting global order.

These four resolutions are more than administrative directives. They represent a new wave of reform – even a revolution in institutions. Behind them lies a central question: how can Việt Nam mobilise its greatest resource – the creativity and determination of its people and enterprises?

Breakthroughs will be needed. Digital transformation cannot remain a slogan; it must shape the way we live, work and do business. The private sector must be recognised not just rhetorically but structurally – as the pioneering force of innovation. Lawmaking must adapt to new realities, balancing discipline with flexibility and creativity. And global integration must be pursued with confidence, ensuring Việt Nam is not only a participant but also a shaper of international economic flows.

Branding Việt Nam in the New Era

Economic transformation must go hand in hand with identity. A strong economy without a strong brand risks being overlooked in a crowded world. Encouragingly, Việt Nam’s brand story is already gaining traction.

According to Brand Finance, the combined value of Vietnamese corporate brands exceeds US$500 billion. Leading firms such as Viettel (US$7–8 billion) and Vinamilk (several billion) stand out, while smaller IT companies and agricultural producers are building visibility. Even local initiatives such as One Commune, One Product (OCOP) are gaining international recognition.

This rapid rise is impressive, but the harder challenge lies ahead: maintaining, protecting and elevating brand value. A brand is not only about recognition; it is about trust, inspiration and global competitiveness. Building one is difficult, but sustaining one is even more demanding.

Success requires strategy, legal protection, marketing and, above all, culture. Corporate culture is the soul of a brand – the foundation of values, vision and adaptability. It embodies how a company behaves internally and externally, how it responds to global trends and how it contributes to society. Strong culture ensures that brands are not only visible but also respected and enduring.

Spirit of Confidence and Self-Reliance

General Secretary Tô Lâm has emphasised that to enter the new era, Việt Nam must cultivate a mindset of confidence, self-reliance, resilience and national pride. This is not an abstract call – it is a practical necessity in a volatile world where economic, technological and geopolitical changes converge.

Confidence begins with understanding ourselves. Self-reliance requires clarity about our strengths and weaknesses. But integration also requires understanding others – the complexities of global supply chains, shifting geopolitical alignments and technological disruptions.

In this context, I often stress three qualities Việt Nam must embrace:

Dám (daring): the courage to break from the old and embrace the new.

(daring): the courage to break from the old and embrace the new. Biết (knowing): the knowledge and skills to participate effectively.

(knowing): the knowledge and skills to participate effectively. Khéo (skillful): the ability to navigate complexity with flexibility and wisdom.

These are not abstract virtues. They are practical requirements for a nation that must simultaneously reform institutions, embrace digitalisation and integrate into global markets – all while maintaining stability and cohesion.

Toward 2045: A Century’s Aspiration

The aspiration to 'stand shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the world,' first voiced by President Hồ Chí Minh, still guides Việt Nam today. But unlike in the past, we now have measurable goals, stronger foundations and a global environment that presents both opportunities and challenges.

The journey ahead will not be easy. Reform is never smooth, and the world around us is uncertain. Yet Việt Nam has shown in recent years that bold reforms are possible. The decision to streamline government into two levels – once thought unimaginable – was implemented quickly and decisively. This shows what can be achieved when determination aligns with necessity.

To succeed, Việt Nam must continue to combine determination with composure, speed with scientific discipline, and ambition with humility. If we do so, the goals set for 2030 and 2045 will not remain distant dreams. They can become realities.

Việt Nam’s new era is not only about catching up. It is about rising with confidence, creativity and dignity – transforming aspiration into prosperity and ensuring that the next century of our national story is one of success, pride and shared well-being.

Võ Trí Thành is former vice-president of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) and a member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council. With a doctorate in economics from the Australian National University, he focuses on macroeconomic policy, trade liberalisation and institutional reform. He authors the Việt Nam News column Analyst’s Pick.