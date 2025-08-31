Front leader receives delegation of Việt Nam–Korea Business and Investment Association

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến on August 31 received a visiting delegation from the Vietnam–Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA), who are in Hà Nội to attend the upcoming parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Chiến acknowledged the association’s contributions in recent years, noting its growing reputation as a credible organisation and an important bridge fostering economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK). He stressed that the VKBIA has contributed significantly to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and friendship between the two nations.

The VFF leader called on the association to continue promoting its role as a bridge, leveraging its knowledge of markets and networks to expand collaboration in investment, trade and science and technology, particularly in key areas such as green industry, renewable energy, smart cities and high technology.

He affirmed that the VFF would continue to accompany and support the VKBIA so that its activities bring practical benefits, contributing more to national development and defence.

VKBIA President Trần Hải Linh reported that after six years of operation, the association had worked closely with major groups such as Samsung, LG and GS Energy, assisting in billion-dollar projects in high technology, green industry and renewable energy.

The VKBIA has also actively facilitated linkages between Vietnamese and RoK localities, helping establish twinned ties, promote investment and boost tourism cooperation. In education, it has partnered with universities and training organisations to launch scholarships and high-quality human resource programmes in priority sectors such as green technology, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Beyond business, the VKBIA has regularly organised initiatives in support of Việt Nam’s sea and island sovereignty, as well as assistance to local communities affected by disasters, reflecting the social responsibility of Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals in the RoK.

Linh added that in the time to come, the association would redouble its efforts to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam’s northwestern provinces, therefore enhancing its role as a bridge for people-to-people diplomacy, trade, labour and channeling RoK’s development investment into the country. — VNS