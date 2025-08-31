Google backs Vietnamese startups with AI programme

HÀ NỘI — Google has joined hands with the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the Da Nang Semiconductor & AI Centre (DSAC) to conclude a four-day AI Solutions Lab in Đà Nẵng, marking a new step in fostering Việt Nam’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The programme, held at Software Park 2, was part of the 'Build for the AI Future' initiative, aimed at driving Việt Nam’s digital transformation through strengthening AI capabilities.

Forty-six startups across key sectors such as healthcare, logistics and education received mentorship and engineering consultation from Google experts, learning to build, secure and scale AI solutions with Google’s cutting-edge technologies.

The Lab culminated with a showcase of 12 startups presenting innovative AI-driven solutions addressing pressing social, economic and environmental challenges. These included DocBase.ai, which automates high-volume insurance claim processing; Cremi AI, which enables indie musicians to create professional-quality music videos at a fraction of the cost; PathologyAILab, which uses edge AI for real-time cervical cancer screening in low-resource settings; and Life AI, which aims to make drug discovery ten times faster and cheaper.

Startups also received support beyond technical training, with workshops on product presentation skills, enabling them to pitch effectively to potential investors and partners. DSAC complemented Google’s efforts by offering practical support such as rent-free office space for eligible teams, helping them commercialise and expand their products immediately after the programme.

Hồ Quang Bửu, Deputy Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee, stressed the significance of the event, saying that Google’s choice of Đà Nẵng affirmed the city’s growing role in high technology and artificial intelligence.

He added that the AI Solutions Lab would become an important launching pad for Vietnamese startups to break through and transform Đà Nẵng into a regional technology and innovation hub.

Marc Woo, Managing Director of Google Vietnam, highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing the country’s digital transformation. He said the Lab showcased the remarkable creativity of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in developing generative AI solutions to address local challenges, reinforcing Việt Nam’s position as an emerging AI leader in the region.

The event followed the Google for Startups AI Bootcamp in HCM City, where 72 startups with 165 representatives received training on Google’s AI tools and cloud benefits. — VNS