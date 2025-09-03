Digital boom pays off in billions for State budget

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s taxman is cashing in on the digital boom, with nearly VNĐ135 trillion (US$5 billion) collected from e-commerce and digital economy players in the first eight months of 2025 — a 63 per cent surge year-on-year, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Of this total, over VNĐ121 trillion came from 93,000 domestic organisations, VNĐ8.71 trillion from 170 foreign suppliers, and nearly VNĐ1.78 trillion from 918,000 households and individuals. A further 156,000 households and individuals declared and paid VNĐ2.04 trillion via the Electronic Information Portal.

Since its launch in 2022, the portal has helped foreign suppliers — previously seen as difficult to manage due to their online-only operations and lack of legal presence in Việt Nam — register, declare and pay nearly VNĐ26.15 trillion in taxes.

The numbers reflect a striking shift in tax compliance: in 2022, foreign suppliers contributed VNĐ1.85 trillion; by 2023, that had quadrupled to VNĐ6.89 trillion. The upward trend continued in 2024 with VNĐ8.69 trillion, and in just the first eight months of 2025, the figure surpassed VNĐ8.71 trillion — a 40 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The breakthrough highlights not only the growing volume of cross-border digital transactions, but also the success of Việt Nam’s online tax registration and payment system for foreign suppliers.

Alongside this, new tax management policies have created a more transparent and business-friendly legal framework, while enabling authorities to better track cash flow and minimise revenue loss.

Việt Nam is regarded as one of ASEAN’s frontrunners in taxing foreign digital service providers. Under recent regulations, the value-added tax (VAT) for these suppliers doubled from 5 per cent to 10 per cent as of July 1, 2025, while corporate income tax remains at 5 per cent. This mechanism has contributed significantly to budget revenues from cross-border business.

Tightened enforcement is also in effect. In the first eight months of 2025, tax authorities collected more than VNĐ759 billion in arrears from 2,734 enterprises and 872 households and individual businesses, according to the latest figures from the Tax Department. — BIZHUB/VNS