Home Economy

Việt Nam’s ports sail into global top 50

September 03, 2025 - 13:49
Three ports in Việt Nam, including Hải Phòng, HCM City and Cái Mép, have been ranked among the world’s top 50 busiest container ports by Dutch maritime consultancy DynaLiners, underscoring the country’s growing role in global trade.

 

Hải Phòng Port. Hải Phòng, HCM City and Cái Mép have been ranked among the world’s top 50 busiest container ports by Dutch maritime consultancy DynaLiners. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s shipping industry is making waves, with three of its major ports docking firmly in the world’s top 50 busiest container ports, according to Dutch maritime consultancy DynaLiners — a sign of the country’s rising tide in global trade.

HCM City Port led the Vietnamese trio, ranking 22nd with a throughput of 9.1 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2024. Hải Phòng Port followed in 30th place with 7.1 million TEUs, just ahead of Cái Mép at 31st with seven million TEUs. Cái Mép was also among the few global ports to record growth of over 25 per cent.

Combined, the three ports handled more than 23.2 million TEUs last year – a 16 per cent increase over 2023 – earning Việt Nam sixth place globally in container throughput by country.

Globally, China topped the list with over 300 million TEUs, up 8 per cent year-on-year, led by mega-ports such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. The United States came second with 55.5 million TEUs, followed by Singapore (41.1 million TEUs), South Korea (30 million) and Malaysia (29.4 million).

According to the Ministry of Construction, the vast majority of Việt Nam’s imports and exports are handled by sea. The country’s modern port infrastructure can now accommodate some of the world’s largest vessels and has attracted around 40 international shipping lines operating regular routes. — BIZHUB/VNS

