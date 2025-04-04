Politics & Law
Economy

Taxing times

April 04, 2025 - 20:04
The US has imposed a 46 per cent tariff on Vietnamese goods, significantly impacting textiles, footwear, and seafood. With Vietnam's export market to the US, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of its total turnover, businesses are facing rising costs and competitive disadvantages. While the government has responded swiftly with plans to negotiate a better tariff rate, companies adjust their strategies as they await further discussions.



More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam's foreign investment surges 35% in Q1

Foreign investment disbursement grew 7 per cent year-on-year, reaching nearly $4.96 billion in the period. This increase underscores sustained confidence from international investors, reaffirming Việt Nam's position as a key investment destination.
Economy

HCM City economy grows at fastest pace in five years

Việt Nam’s largest economic hub, HCM City, is seeing a robust economic recovery, with its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) rising over 7.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, marking the highest growth rate since 2020.

