Thailand extends work permits for migrant workers from Laos, Myanmar, Việt Nam

BANGKOK — The Thai Cabinet on July 14 approved an extension of work permits for about 770,000 migrant workers from Laos, Myanmar, and Việt Nam in order to ensure an adequate workforce for the manufacturing and services sectors and sustain economic activity.

Phatdarasmi Thongsaluaykorn, Deputy Spokesperson of the Thai Prime Minister's Office, announced that the decision was made following a proposal by the Ministry of Labour. The Cabinet also approved two draft announcements submitted by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Labour, allowing the foreign workers to continue residing and working legally in Thailand.

This resolution continues measures approved by the Cabinet in November 2025, which set guidelines for managing foreign workers from Laos, Myanmar, and Việt Nam.

The original measures were set to expire on December 11, 2026. However, some foreign workers cannot meet the conditions within the set timeframe. Without this extension, their legal status would be affected, impacting government labour management and business operations. Therefore, extending the permission to stay and work is necessary to maintain effective and continuous foreign labour management.

Thai Government data show that as of June 30, around 770,000 migrant workers were eligible under the policy. The extension of work permits will allow them to complete the necessary legal procedures while helping businesses maintain a stable workforce as many sectors of the Thai economy continue to rely heavily on foreign labour.

Alongside the decision, the Cabinet also approved a draft announcement by the Ministry of Interior permitting foreign nationals to remain in Thailand under special circumstances, as well as another by the Ministry of Labour authorising foreign nationals to continue working in specified cases, ensuring the consistent implementation of the new regulations.

The Thai Government tasked the Ministry of Labour with stepping up public communications to businesses, employers and migrant workers on the eligibility criteria, procedures and implementation timeline for the new measures, facilitating compliance and strengthening the management of foreign workers. — VNA/VNS