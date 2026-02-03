Cambodia set to strengthen role in regional party diplomacy through trilateral summit with Việt Nam and Laos

PHNOM PENH — The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) will host three high-level summits with the top leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party on February 6–7. The events will consist of two bilateral meetings and one trilateral summit, underscoring Cambodia’s role as a convening platform for party diplomacy and regional leadership engagement.

“The first bilateral summit will be held between the Standing Committee of the CPP Central Committee, led by Hun Sen, CPP president and president of the Cambodian Senate and the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, led by Tô Lâm, Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) general secretary,” noted a CPP press release.

“The second will take place between the leadership of the CPP, led by Hun Sen, and the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, led by Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic,” it added.

The trilateral summit among the Cambodian People’s Party, the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party will be led by the party presidents or general secretaries of all three parties, with participation from the prime ministers of the three countries, leaders of their national assemblies and other senior party figures.

The CPP said the three summits are being organised to strengthen traditional friendship and solidarity, cooperation and mutual support in addressing issues in inter-party relations in a timely and effective manner.

The party added that the meetings will be conducted in a spirit of mutual respect, aimed at upholding independence, sovereignty, peace and sustainable development for the benefit of the parties, states and peoples of the three countries.

The press release also noted that the summits will be held in parallel with the official state visit to Cambodia by Tô Lâm, on February 6, 2026, and the official state visit by Thongloun Sisoulith, on February 6–7, 2026.

Both visits are being conducted at the Royal Invitation of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni.

The simultaneous hosting of bilateral and trilateral summits is seen as highlighting Cambodia’s role in advancing party-to-party diplomacy and maintaining close political ties with Việt Nam and Laos – its neighbouring countries and key traditional partners in the Indochina region. — The Phnom Penh Post/ANN