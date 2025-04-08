Top courts of Nepal and India sign MoU to strengthen judicial cooperation

KATHMANDU — The Supreme Court of Nepal and the Supreme Court of India on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop, promote and strengthen the judicial cooperation between the two countries.

The understanding was signed in the presence of Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Raut and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

“Inspired by the cordial and friendly relations existing between the two countries and their people, the MoU aims at developing, promoting and strengthening cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries,” read a statement issued by the Supreme Court of India after the signing event.

“The MoU shall not only encourage mutual exchange of information on latest developments in the field of law and justice but also promote interaction among judges and officials at various levels of judiciaries through programmes such as exchange of visits, short- and long-term training and academic programmes.”

Recognising the importance of use of technology in clearing backlogs, expediting court procedures and providing better services to stakeholders, the MoU provides for sharing information pertaining to technology employed in their respective courts and other institutions, it said.

“As per the MoU a joint working group consisting of the officials of the two judiciaries shall be formed to work out plans and modalities for promoting and further strengthening judicial cooperation,” the statement added.

Chief Justice Raut left for a five-day visit to India on Sunday at the invitation of Indian counterpart Khanna. —The Kathmandu Post/ANN