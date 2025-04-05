Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Malaysia to convene special ASEAN meeting on US tariffs

April 05, 2025 - 18:20
In Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025, under the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) pillar, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz will chair a Special ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting on April 10 to discuss the US’s new reciprocal tariff imposition.
Seri Wawasan Bridge – a well-known landmark in Malaysia’s administrative capital, Putrajaya. VNA/VNS Photo Hằng Linh

KUALA LUMPUR — In Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025, under the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) pillar, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz will chair a Special ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting on April 10 to discuss the US’s new reciprocal tariff imposition.

In its latest statement, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said that the meeting will discuss the broader implications of the US tariff measures on regional trade and investment flows, macro-economic stability, and ASEAN’s coordinated response to uphold the region’s economic interests and long-standing commitment to an open, fair, and rules-based trading system.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders will also meet to discuss the member states’ solutions to address and mitigate potential disruptions to regional trade, supply chain networks, and cross-border investments, the MITI said.

This is to ensure that ASEAN continues to be a stable, competitive, and attractive hub for global trade and investment.

The bloc’s Indochinese member states were the hardest hit by the tariffs, with Cambodia slapped with baseline and retaliatory tariffs totalling 49 per cent, followed by Laos (48 per cent), Việt Nam (46 per cent), and Myanmar (44 per cent).

Meanwhile, Thailand was hit with tariffs of 36 per cent, Indonesia 32 per cent, Brunei and Malaysia both at 24 per cent, the Philippines 17 per cent, and Singapore, a baseline tariff of 10 per cent. — VNS

see also

More on this story

World

Seoul to join NATO talks as Trump reshapes security order

South Korean foreign minister Cho Tae-yul will participate in the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting session with the four Indo-Pacific partners on Thursday this week — marking the fourth consecutive year South Korea has been invited to the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting since 2022

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom