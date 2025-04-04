Politics & Law
Home World

ChatGPT hits 1.2m daily users in Korea amid Ghibli-style AI-generated image trend

April 04, 2025 - 17:13
The AI chatbot recorded a record 1,252,925 daily active users in South Korea on Thursday, a sharp increase from 799,571 on March 1.
A screenshot of Ghibli-style images created by ChatGPT on Instagram. Photo The Korea Herald/ANN

SEOUL – If you have been on social media recently, chances are you have come across Studio Ghibli-style images created by ChatGPT.

The global trend of AI-generated images has also taken off in Korea, with many users experimenting with Ghibli-style visuals. This surge in interest is reflected in ChatGPT’s user numbers here.

According to industry tracker IGAWorks, the AI chatbot recorded a record 1,252,925 daily active users in South Korea on Thursday, a sharp increase from 799,571 on March 1.

The platform first crossed the one million users mark on March 10, reaching 1,033,733 users.

Technology industry experts attribute the surge to the launch of ChatGPT’s new image generation model, ChatGPT-4o Image Generation, on March 25.

The feature has fueled a global trend of users creating AI-powered images in various animation styles and sharing them across social media.

Among these, the most popular aesthetic appears to be that of Studio Ghibli, the renowned Japanese animation studio behind classics such as Howl’s Moving Castle and Spirited Away. Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined the trend, changing his profile picture on X to a Ghibli-style image of himself.

Searching for “Ghibli-style” in Korean on Instagram reveals a flood of AI-generated artwork on Tuesady, reflecting the trend’s strong presence in Korea.

However, as the technology’s use expands, concerns over copyright infringement and the potential for generating harmful content continue to grow. — The Korea Herald/ANN

