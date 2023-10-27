Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Travel

Over 1 million int'l visitors arrive Việt Nam in fourth consecutive month

October 27, 2023 - 23:48
Việt Nam welcomed 1.11 million international tourists in October, making the fourth consecutive month that the country has served more than 1 million foreign visitor, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST).

 

Foreign tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City. Việt Nam welcomed 1.11 million international tourists in October, making the fourth consecutive month. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomed 1.11 million international tourists in October, making the fourth consecutive month that the country has served more than 1 million foreign visitor, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST).

The total number of international visitors to the country in the first ten months of 2023 reached nearly 10 million, exceeding the target of 8 million for the whole year.

The Republic of Korea remained the biggest source of visitors to Vietnam with 2.9 million holidaymakers, followed by China. The two markets accounted for 42% of the total number of tourists to Vietnam. The US ranked third while Taiwan (China) and Japan ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the top three markets were Thailand with 392,000 visitors, Malaysia with 372,000 tourists and Cambodia with 326,000 holidaymakers.

In Europe, three countries with the largest numbers of visitors to Vietnam were the UK, France and Germany.

VNAT attributed the higher-than-expected number of foreign tourist arrivals to Vietnam to efforts to develop new products, improve service quality and promotion activities.

The MoCST has adjusted the target of 8 million foreign tourists to 12 - 13 million for the whole 2023 to accelerate recovery and development of the tourism industry in an effective and sustainable manner.

VNAT has recently organised a tourism promotion programme within the framework of the Vietnam Cultural Tourism Promotion Festival in the RoK.

It was an annual event, reflecting the close cooperative relationship between the two countries, especially in the fields of tourism and culture. It offered an opportunity for Vietnam to introduce its traditional cultural identity and promote attractive destinations and tourism products to Korean tourists.

The programme created opportunities for Vietnamese and RoK investors and tourism businesses to meet, explore cooperation and business opportunities, and enhance two-way tourist exchanges. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Travel

Safe homestay for relaxing holidays

In recent years, homestay services have flourished in many localities, offering tourists new experiences and also bringing more income to locals. Yet the rapid development of the service has also challenged authorities, especially since many buildings have been built in protected forest zones.
Travel

Drawing tourists with songs from stone instruments

The melodious rhythms of stone lithophone at popular destinations in the central province of Phú Yên - such as Gành Đá Dĩa (seashore area of uniformly interlocking basalt rock columns located along the coast in An Ninh Đông Commune), Tuy An District and Tháp Nhạn (Nhạn Tower, a Chăm structure in Tuy Hoà City) - have lured many visitors.
Travel

Grape-picking model in Hà Nội

Just a short drive away from Hà Nội you’ll a beautiful grape farm that has become a popular destination for tourists. The enthusiastic owner is delighted to serve visitors, allowing them to experience picking grapes and enjoy the fresh air. This is totally a perfect place to unwind and get away from the hustle and bustle of the capital city.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom