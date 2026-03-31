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Vietnamese team ready for ASEAN Futsal Championship

March 31, 2026 - 13:04
The Vietnamese futsal team left for Thailand on Monday to prepare for the 2026 ASEAN Futsal Championship, scheduled for April 6–12 in Nonthaburi.
The Vietnamese futsal team departed for Thailand on Monday for the 2026 ASEAN Futsal Championship. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese futsal team left for Thailand on Monday to prepare for the 2026 ASEAN Futsal Championship, scheduled for April 6–12 in Nonthaburi.

Coach Diego Giustozzi has named the same core squad that competed at the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup. Established players like Gia Hưng, Công Viên and Mạnh Dũng bring extensive international experience and proven track records.

At the same time, the coaching staff has given opportunities to new faces, including Thạc Hiếu and Lâm Tới, to boost the team's competitiveness and assess personnel during preparations.

“We have to give opportunities to young players. For example, Thạc Hiếu has performed well for the U19 national team," Giustozzi said. 

"We have about two years to prepare for the 2028 Asian Championship, with the important goal of qualifying for the World Cup. This is the right time for young players to gradually test themselves and hone their skills in the national team environment."

Giustozzi added that he has trimmed the squad to 15 players, and the staff will continue evaluations and finalise the official 14-player roster one day before Việt Nam’s opening match.

Việt Nam drew Group A alongside Myanmar, Timor-Leste and hosts Thailand. Thailand remain the favourites and are widely regarded as the strongest side in the group.

The national team will face Myanmar on April 6, Timor-Leste on April 7 and Thailand on April 8. — VNS

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