Kim expects a 2-0 win, Cklamovski wants end losing streak

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam targeted a victory over Malaysia on March 31 in Ninh Bình Province to finish their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying Group F campaign with a perfect record, while the visitors were determined to snap a decade-long losing streak against the hosts.

Việt Nam have already qualified for the Finals after the continental football governing body AFC fined Malaysia for players' fake documents and three points from the two sides' first meet last year were given to Việt Nam.

It meant that it was the 12th win in a row for coach Kim Sang-sik's squad at the Asian Cup competition.

At the March 30 press briefing, Kim said he was targeting a 2-0 victory to both extend the winning run, a regional record, and avenge the earlier 4-0 loss to Malaysia, a match in which their opponents used seven ineligible players at their Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.

"Although the AFC ruled Malaysia 0-3 loss for their violation the decision couldn't erase our feeling of a defeat. The rematch would be a chance for Việt Nam to prove capabilities and the fairest revenge we can offer the opponent," he said.

The South Korean expert said it wasn't a dead rubber but a practise for his team prior to the Finals and the ASEAN Cup 2026 later.

"We are ready with our thorough preparation. I target a win, expecting a 2-0 result to attribute to our supporters at the Thiên Trường Stadium," said Kim.

Defender Đoàn Văn Hậu also joined the briefing. He made his first appearance in the national team on March 26 after about one year of absence because of injury.

"I watched that (first leg) match on TV and was regretted that Việt Nam lost. Our team played on away ground and suffered heavy pressure," said Hậu.

"In football, a team can win this match and lose the other. It is difficult to predict anything. But every game against Malaysia is tough. We both strive for victory. Tomorrow match is no exception; whoever makes fewer mistakes will win."

On the other side, coach Peter Cklamovski said his team's target was always a win regardless any rival.

He said it was a difficult time for Malaysia but it was also push for the team to play their best football. Malaysia couldn't beat Việt Nam in the last 12 years and it was big challenge. Malaysia would conquer the challenge using their strong points

"My players are determined and set a target to beat Việt Nam. A win will help them to overcome the Asian Cup elimination," said Cklamovski who was confident after a successful training in Thailand prior to the match.

Defender Dion Cools knew there was a mountain on the way to victory of Malaysia.

"It will be very difficult match for us and we respect Việt Nam," said Cools who scored one goal in the denied 4-0 win last Lune.

"We practised well for the match and are ready for challenge. We will try to do our best job. Personally, I want to score a goal but the most important thing is the positive result for the team."

The game will be kicked off at 7pm and will be live broadcast on VTV7. — VNS