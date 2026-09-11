Việt Nam targets $90 billion in tourism revenue by 2030

HÀ NỘI — A tourism development action programme newly issued by the Government has set the target for Việt Nam's tourism revenue at US$80-90 billion by 2030.

It also aims to attract 45-50 million international tourist arrivals by this time, boost the tourism sector's direct contribution to GDP at 10-12 per cent, and put Việt Nam among the top three Southeast Asian countries in terms of tourism scale and growth rate.

These objectives were specified in the Government's Resolution 263/NQ-CP, signed and issued by Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà to promulgate the programme on Monday.

The programme is intended to implement the goals and objectives set forth in the Politburo's Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, issued on August 22, on developing tourism into one of Việt Nam's key economic sectors.

Eight key tasks and solutions have been proposed to realise these targets, with one of them involving changing approaches to tourism development, and enhancing awareness and leadership responsibility.

Under the programme, the Government requires ministries, sectors and provincial authorities to identify tourism as a key economic sector and a new growth engine for the country, shifting from extensive, quantity-driven and resource-exploitative tourism towards in-depth tourism that generates high added value.

Some of the measures to generate added value are to prioritise tourism markets characterised by high spending power and long stays, and to focus on developing cultural tourism products linked to cultural industries and showcase distinctive regional culinary cultures.

Moreover, attention must also be paid to developing high-quality tourism products such as beach and island resorts, waterway services, and medical and wellness tourism in key locations such as Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, HCM City, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Khánh Hòa and Phú Quốc.

Authorities need to support exemplary tourism villages in their development into attractive destinations that integrate cultural preservation with the promotion of community values, including craft villages, ethnic minority markets and indigenous cultural experiences, according to the action programme.

The national tourism promotion programmes for the 2026-2035 period must be urgently implemented through activities involving cultural diplomacy, cuisine, cinema, performing arts, sports, festivals and major international events.

The tourism sector should be promoted in national trade promotion activities, trade fairs, exhibitions and trade events such as the Vietnamese Goods Week, business matching events and activities of the Vietnamese trade offices abroad.

Trade initiatives should showcase Việt Nam's signature agricultural products such as those holding the OCOP (One Commune, One Product) status.

The image of Việt Nam's tourism must be strengthened across global and domestic digital platforms, new media channels and multimedia ecosystems.

The programme also requires State tourism management agencies to digitalise their management processes and apply technology to tourism governance, while establishing modern management frameworks to connect with businesses and creating coordination mechanisms among the agencies for digital tourism promotion.

Regulatory bodies also need to support tourism businesses in adopting legitimate e-commerce platforms to enhance their operational capabilities and to promote and sell their products and services.

Green transport systems utilising electric vehicles should be developed in urban areas, tourist islands and night-time economy zones, integrating smart energy management technology, eco-friendly materials and circular economy models across the entire sector. — VNS