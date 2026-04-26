Keeping children in the classroom

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm offered incense in commemoration of Hùng Kings, the legendary founders of Việt Nam, at Kính Thiên Palace atop Nghĩa Lĩnh Mountain in the northern province of Phú Thọ on April 26 morning (the tenth day of the third lunar month).
Hà Nội is dismantling park fences to open green spaces to everyday life, letting residents enter from any direction and stay longer. The shift, aligned with the city’s broader planning goals, is boosting usage, reshaping routines, and redefining how public space works.
A delegation of sixty outstanding overseas Vietnamese from twenty countries and territories, led by Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Nguyễn Trung Kiên, on April 25 offered incense in tribute to Hùng Kings at the Hùng Kings Temple Relic Site in Phú Thọ province on the occasion of the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day (the tenth day of the third lunar month).
Police in Thanh Hóa province have dismantled a major transnational cockfighting and gambling ring – Viengxay – that handled more than VNĐ1.2 trillion in transactions, leading to prosecutions of 196 suspects and the arrest of over 200 people in coordinated raids.
The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent directive ordering health facilities nationwide to maintain full four-tier duty coverage and ensure no emergency cases are refused or delayed during the extended holiday period, amid heightened travel and mass-gathering risks.