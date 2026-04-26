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Home Society

Keeping children in the classroom

April 26, 2026 - 15:19
For children in Lùng Cải highlands, getting an education has never been easy. But new boarding facilities and the support of their teachers are helping them find their own path.

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Society

Hà Nội opens its parks, welcoming a greener future

Hà Nội is dismantling park fences to open green spaces to everyday life, letting residents enter from any direction and stay longer. The shift, aligned with the city’s broader planning goals, is boosting usage, reshaping routines, and redefining how public space works.
Society

Overseas Vietnamese offer incense in tribute to Hùng Kings

A delegation of sixty outstanding overseas Vietnamese from twenty countries and territories, led by Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Nguyễn Trung Kiên, on April 25 offered incense in tribute to Hùng Kings at the Hùng Kings Temple Relic Site in Phú Thọ province on the occasion of the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day (the tenth day of the third lunar month).
Society

196 suspects prosecuted in Viengxay organised gambling case

Police in Thanh Hóa province have dismantled a major transnational cockfighting and gambling ring – Viengxay – that handled more than VNĐ1.2 trillion in transactions, leading to prosecutions of 196 suspects and the arrest of over 200 people in coordinated raids.

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