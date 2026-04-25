Overseas Vietnamese offer incense in tribute to Hùng Kings

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of 60 outstanding overseas Vietnamese from 20 countries and territories, led by Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Nguyễn Trung Kiên, on April 25 offered incense in tribute to Hùng Kings at the Hùng Kings Temple Relic Site in Phú Thọ province on the occasion of the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day (the tenth day of the third lunar month).

At the sacred ancestral land, in a solemn atmosphere, the delegates offered incense, flowers and offerings in remembrance of the Hùng Kings, expressing their gratitude to forebears and reporting on the notable achievements of overseas Vietnamese communities in recent years.

The Vietnamese community abroad now numbers around six point five million people in one hundred thirty countries and territories, with more than eighty per cent residing in developed countries. The community has continued to expand in size, diversity and resources.

Overseas Vietnamese have maintained national cultural identity, remained connected to the homeland, and supported national unity and development. They are increasingly recognised as an important resource contributing to national development.

In 2025, remittances sent by overseas Vietnamese to the home country reached nearly eighteen billion USD, the highest level on record. The community has also actively supported disaster relief efforts, contributing nearly VNĐ45 billion (US$1.8 million) and about fifteen tonnes of goods.

Before the spirits of the Hùng Kings and national founders, the delegation pledged unity and continued contributions to national protection and defence, while strengthening overseas Vietnamese communities. They also prayed for peace, prosperity, and stronger international standing for the country.

Phú Thọ's leaders expressed their desire to expand practical and effective cooperation with international partners and overseas Vietnamese, prioritising investment in mineral processing, livestock products, manufacturing, construction materials, supporting industries, agro-food processing, and logistics.

In tourism and services, the province aims to develop distinctive products, strengthen connectivity with domestic and international destinations, and promote eco-tourism and community-based tourism linked with cultural preservation and sustainable development. Cultural, artistic and sports exchanges, along with connections among overseas Vietnamese organisations, will also be enhanced.

Local authorities affirmed they will create favourable conditions for businesses, investors and overseas Vietnamese to explore opportunities, implement projects, and expand operations in the province.

During the visit, the delegation also paid tribute to Lạc Long Quân - the legendary founding father of the Vietnamese people, and toured the Hùng Vương Museum within the Hùng Kings Temple complex. — VNS