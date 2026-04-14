Samsung rolls out SIC 2026 programme to train 2,200 tech students

BẮC NINH — Samsung Vietnam on Tuesday launched the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) 2026 Technology Talent Training Programme in the northern province of Bắc Ninh, marking a new step in efforts to develop a high-quality workforce for Việt Nam’s key technology sectors.

Implemented in collaboration with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and Letuin High Tech Vietnam, the programme will, for the first time, introduce semiconductor training alongside existing courses in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data.

The initiative is expected to train around 2,200 students in 2026 through partnerships with nearly 20 universities and colleges nationwide, reflecting a growing cooperation model between government, businesses and academia.

In the context of rising global demand for semiconductors and Việt Nam’s goal of training 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030, the SIC 2026 programme will offer courses at three levels – introductory, basic and advanced. Training will also place greater emphasis on hands-on practice to better align with industry requirements and improve job readiness.

A Training of Trainers (ToT) model will be applied in the semiconductor field to ensure teaching quality and scalability as the programme expands.

Speaking at the event, Na Ki Hong said investment in education and technology is crucial for long-term competitiveness.

“Samsung clearly recognises that investing in education and science and technology is not only an investment for the present but also for future competitiveness and sustainable development,” he said, adding that the company would continue to strengthen cooperation with training institutions such as NIC and Letuin.

As part of the expansion, Samsung also inaugurated a Samsung Innovation Campus High-Tech Talent Development Centre at the Việt Nam–Korea College of Technology. The centre is equipped with modern facilities, including STEM labs, XR/VR rooms and a semiconductor simulation lab, to support hands-on learning and research.

Local authorities welcomed the initiative, noting that investment in high-tech human resources is key to long-term socio-economic development and innovation capacity.

First launched globally in 2019, SIC is one of Samsung’s flagship corporate social responsibility programmes and has been implemented in 36 countries. In Việt Nam, the programme has contributed to promoting STEM education and nurturing future technology talent through various initiatives, including competitions, training programmes and scholarships. — VNS