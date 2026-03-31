NGOs support community projects in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Six non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have signed new funding agreements with the city’s Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, pledging US$2.79 million for housing, clean water, education and community development programmes through 2030.

The Union of Friendship Organisations (UFOs) said the memorandums of understanding (MoU) mark its second consecutive round of agreements with international NGOs to support community welfare, children’s services, living conditions and life skills development.

Under the agreements, Habitat for Humanity International and Social Assistance Program for Vietnam will focus on clean water access, housing, resource mobilisation, rehabilitation for children with disabilities, scholarships for ethnic minority students and funding for congenital heart defect surgeries.

Two South Korean organisations, Korea Food for the Hungry International and Share Sarangbat, will support education, disaster risk reduction, emergency relief, school construction, public awareness and environmental protection initiatives.

Meanwhile, Activity International and Catalyste+ will provide voluntary assistance for people with disabilities, English language training for students, expert consultancy for small and medium-sized enterprises and broader socio-economic development programmes.

Last year, the organisation signed similar agreements with three NGOs, including Giving It Back to Kids and Children of Việt Nam from the United States and Lifestart Foundation from Australia, for programmes worth $2.5 million over the 2025–30 period.

Nguyễn Ngọc Bình, chairman of the Union, said NGO-funded projects have supported healthcare, education, poverty reduction, disaster mitigation, environmental protection and social security in the city over many years.

He said initiatives have included building homes for homeless and disadvantaged children, supporting single mothers and girls, covering hospital fees for children and providing wheelchairs for people with disabilities. — VNS