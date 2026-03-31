Hà Nội moves to rebuild old housing estates

HÀ NỘI — In Hà Nội’s ageing apartment blocks, life continues along dim stairwells, narrow corridors and homes that have weathered decades of change, even as the city prepares a sweeping plan that could reshape its urban landscape for the next century.

Built decades ago, these concrete structures once symbolised stability. Today, they stand at the centre of Hà Nội’s critical renovation and redevelopment phase as authorities implement a 100-year urban master plan. Moving beyond the fragmented approaches of the past, the city is prioritising synchronised, area-based redevelopment, seen as essential to easing inner-city pressure, upgrading infrastructure and improving residents’ quality of life.

Under the long-term plan, Hà Nội is favouring controlled redevelopment over mass demolition. Authorities will first relocate residents and dismantle buildings that have reached dangerous levels of deterioration, particularly those classified as Category D — the most hazardous grade, indicating a high risk of structural failure.

At the same time, the city aims to limit high-rise development in the urban core and gradually relocate government offices to reduce strain on existing infrastructure.

According to Dr Nguyễn Minh Phong, former Head of Economic Research at the Hà Nội Institute for Socio-Economic Development Studies, the shift reflects a broader change in planning mindset. Rather than treating each apartment block as a separate project, Hà Nội is approaching redevelopment within an integrated, long-term framework.

“The city is no longer handling individual buildings in isolation, but placing them within a comprehensive 100-year vision,” he told the Voice of Vietnam, adding that this approach aligns with a multi-centred, multi-layered urban development model.

Dr Phong noted that most of Hà Nội’s old apartment blocks were built during the subsidy era, initially serving as social housing for low-income residents. Over time, however, these structures have revealed significant limitations.

“Many buildings have deteriorated rapidly, with outdated materials and designs that no longer meet the requirements of a modern city,” he said.

From this perspective, large-scale redevelopment was becoming inevitable. Replacing low-rise, degraded housing with newly planned urban spaces, he argued, would help form modern residential areas that better meet long-term development needs.

“This is an irreversible trend,” Dr Phong said.

Voices from within

For long-time residents, the transformation is not only about infrastructure but also about memory and belonging.

Nguyễn Tiến Phương, 90, who has lived in the Kim Liên apartment building since 1975, recalls when the apartments once represented stability.

“Back then, having a place like this was already something to be grateful for,” he told Việt Nam News. “The buildings are old now, walls are cracked, water leaks, and it’s no longer really safe.”

Still, the thought of leaving is not simple.

“We’ve lived here for decades. Neighbours are like family,” he added, expressing hope that redevelopment plans would allow residents to remain nearby.

Nguyễn Văn Lạng, 83, a resident of the Thành Công apartment block, shared a similar view.

While supporting the need for redevelopment, he stressed the importance of fairness and transparency.

“People understand that the buildings are no longer suitable,” he said. “But what matters is how relocation and compensation are handled.”

Balancing renewal and memory

The question of preservation versus redevelopment remains a key concern.

On this issue, Professor Đặng Hùng Võ, former Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, said most old apartment complexes no longer meet modern living standards and should be replaced.

“Overall, they no longer fit the image of a modern city,” he said.

However, Professor Võ also cautioned against erasing all traces of the past.

“Some representative buildings could be preserved as living architectural museums to reflect a particular period of urban development,” he suggested, noting that preservation should be selective rather than widespread.

He also emphasised that redevelopment should be carried out comprehensively, not building by building.

“Entire residential areas need to be rebuilt, rather than maintaining the current fragmented condition,” he said, adding that such an approach would optimise land use and reduce complications in negotiations with individual households.

Both experts agree that Hà Nội’s redevelopment strategy must be closely linked to broader urban restructuring.

Dr Phong highlighted the importance of integrating these projects into a larger planning framework, while Professor Võ stressed the need for more efficient use of urban space.

ProfessorVõ said that in a dense city like Hà Nội, development could not continue to spread outward and must make use of both vertical and underground space.

"Aside from protected areas such as the Old Quarter, other parts of the city can accommodate high-rise buildings of 30 to 40 storeys to meet housing demand and generate resources for infrastructure investment," he added.

"Without such changes, the city risks worsening congestion and overloading its urban systems." — VNS