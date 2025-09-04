Nearly 1.8 million passengers use Hà Nội metro during National Day celebrations

HÀ NỘI – Nearly 1.8 million passengers used Hà Nội’s two urban railway lines - the Cát Linh–Hà Đông line (Line 2A) and the Nhổn - Hà Nội Station line (Line 3.1, elevated section Nhổn–Cầu Giấy) from August 21 to September 2 during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), the Hanoi Railways Company Limited (Hanoi Metro) reported on September 3.

Particularly, between August 30 and September 2, when the capital hosted a wide range of cultural and celebratory events, Hà Nội authorities directed the operator to provide free rides. Nearly 690,000 passengers benefited from this policy, including more than 468,000 on Line 2A and over 217,000 on Line 3.1.

On September 1 alone, Line 2A set a new record, carrying more than 165,000 passengers in a single day – the highest daily ridership since the line began operation. The milestone underlined the growing role of metro services in easing congestion and ensuring smooth traffic flows during major public events.

To spread the message of “Safety – Convenience – Environmental Friendliness,” Hanoi Metro worked with partners including Grab, VietABank, Coca-Cola, Banh Mi Pho, Bao Ngoc, and the Red Cross societies of Việt Nam and Hà Nội to organise supportive activities for passengers. From August 30 to September 2, nearly 40,000 bottles of water and more than 2,000 servings of bread and cakes were distributed free of charge.

While noting the positive results, the company also extended an apology to passengers for shortcomings during peak hours when demand surged, and pledged to continue improving service quality.

Hanoi Metro expressed its hope that more residents will choose the urban rail system as part of their daily travel, highlighting it as a safe, convenient, time-saving option that contributes to reducing traffic congestion, protecting the environment, and building a modern, civilised capital city. VNA/VNS