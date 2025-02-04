Prime Minister orders civilised, safe and economical festivities for spring festivals

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an official dispatch directing authorities to ensure that all spring festival activities are conducted in a civilised, safe and economical manner.

The directive acknowledges the large-scale celebrations following the Lunar New Year and stresses the need to comply with the Party and State regulations.

The Prime Minister instructed the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with relevant agencies and local areas to strictly implement policies outlined in earlier directives from the Party Secretariat and his office on festival management.

Authorities are urged to enhance public awareness, encourage officials, civil servants, and citizens to observe festival regulations, prevent wastefulness, and avoid superstitious practices. Inspections and strict penalties will be applied to those exploiting festivals for personal gain.

The Minister of Home Affairs is assigned to work with agencies and localities to ensure religious and spiritual activities align with the law, maintaining order, security and respect for traditional values. Close coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is required to regulate religious festivals appropriately.

The Minister of Public Security is tasked with ensuring safety, preventing social disorder and addressing security threats at religious sites and festival venues. Local governments must reinforce state management of religious practices and festivals, ensuring compliance with regulations.

Businesses operating in festival areas are mandated to strictly control their prices, prohibiting overcharging and pressuring tourists into purchasing goods. Authorities will also take action against fraudulent practices, superstitions, and gambling.

Government agencies, officials, and employees must uphold discipline, avoiding festival visits during working hours and refraining from using public funds or assets for personal activities. Leaders of all departments and agencies must not attend festivals unless officially assigned.

Security forces will be deployed to regulate traffic and maintain public order at festival venues. Food safety, fire prevention and emergency response measures must be in place to protect the public.

The Prime Minister encourages the public, particularly Party members and officials, to report any violations of regulations to local authorities and the media. Ministries, local agencies and responsible officials must monitor compliance and report any emerging issues beyond their jurisdiction to the Prime Minister. VNS