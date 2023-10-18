Society
Giving the gift of life

October 18, 2023 - 17:39
Lê Bá Huỳnh Đức, a young man in the central highland province of Đắk Lắk has donated his blood 65 times in the past 10 years. He has set a good example of a man living for the community.

