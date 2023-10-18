Giving the gift of life

Saigon Water Supply Corporation (SAWACO), the largest water supply company in HCM City, is making efforts to address the overexploitation of underground water and provide safe and clean water to residents.
Women's union members and residents in Gia Lâm District were among the first to benefit from the programme, helping them better understand the importance of early screening and detection of breast and cervical cancer.
At the opening session of the week, the event organisers announced the city’s digital platforms in 2023 including a digital map, a digital institutional map, a data-driven governance platform, and a digital transformation index.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday urged the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, as well as ministries and local authorities in the central region, to urgently search fishermen on two sunken vessels off Song Tử Tây Island.
"Since I was a child, I had nurtured the dream of becoming a female police officer. While my peers were reading publications about students I often read Công An Nhân Dân (People's Public Security) newspaper. I was captivated by the thrilling and fascinating criminal cases solved by the police officers," Minh told Dân Trí (Intellectual) online newspaper.