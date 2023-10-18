Forum discusses healthcare innovations

HÀ NỘI — Domestic and international health experts discussed new ways to bring Việt Nam's healthcare and pharmaceutical industry to new heights based on innovation and creativity at a forum on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

The Second Healthcare Innovation Forum, organised by Pharma Group, attracted over 400 participants from embassies, health departments, hospitals, research institutes, universities, technology corporations and startups.

The forum provided valuable insights into research, innovations, and knowledge-sharing and contributed significantly to the development goals of Việt Nam's healthcare industry, which seeks to be on par with other advanced countries in the region and globally.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Emin Turan, Chairman of Pharma Group, highlighted Việt Nam as a country with enormous potential for fostering an environment that encourages innovation with a skilled and diligent workforce.

“2023 and 2024 are fundamental for Việt Nam to enact efficient regulations toward the realisation of these goals as key laws are being updated, including the Pharmaceutical Law, the Health Insurance Law, and the Tender Decree. Việt Nam should use this as a great opportunity to create the right ecosystem towards its goals. Việt Nam can strive to improve the healthcare sector and develop into a hub for science and innovation in the field based on existing potentials and lessons acquired from international and current experiences,” said Turan.

Turan also suggested that Việt Nam should enhance research and development capabilities, encourage quick digital implementation and transformation, and create a supportive and sustainable policy climate to support innovation to fulfill this purpose.

The event featured inspiring presentations and engaging discussions from leading scientists, doctors, policymakers, and businesses, offering diverse perspectives and many new approaches to drive breakthroughs in healthcare sector development.

Participants focused discussion on strengthening research capacity, clinical trials, and the development of new medicines. The forum also focuses on applying advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, real-world data management in research and enhancing healthcare system management capabilities. Furthermore, it emphasised attracting investment by creating a favourable legal environment and providing incentives for scientific research activities, technology transfer, and high-tech applications.

Given the rising healthcare needs of Việt Nam, innovation and creativity are pivotal in elevating the quality of healthcare, bolstering diagnostic and treatment capabilities, and advancing medical research, heard from the conference.

Moreover, the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, data analysis, virtual reality, blockchain, and robotics has gained significant traction in the healthcare sector. These technologies not only optimise cost and time efficiency but also enhance overall well-being and health outcomes. Furthermore, fostering innovation and development within the healthcare sector is crucial for restructuring and enhancing Việt Nam's healthcare system. This approach will empower the system to effectively tackle future challenges with agility and efficacy.

During the forum, healthcare experts also discussed the pivotal role of innovative solutions within the healthcare sector. They also shared international experiences regarding digital transformation and healthcare data management. Furthermore, panel discussions focusing on Việt Nam's unique context of innovation and creativity, as well as the benefits and challenges associated with digital transformation in the healthcare industry, garnered considerable attention.

The forum also served as a platform for dialogues surrounding proposed roadmaps and policies aimed at realising Việt Nam's healthcare goals and vision, particularly within the pharmaceutical sector. These discussions encompass topics such as the new National Pharmaceutical Development Strategy for Việt Nam until 2030 and the vision for 2045; insights into the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Ireland; the role of digital transformation in formulating industry development strategies, along with the application of lessons learned from other economies to globalise Việt Nam's biopharmaceutical industry. — VNS