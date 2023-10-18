Society
Vietnamese scientists honoured with French Academy of Sciences’ prize

October 18, 2023 - 16:00
Two Vietnamese scientists – Dr. Hoàng Thị Giang and Trần Quang Hòa, have been honoured with the French Academy of Sciences' prize for bilateral cooperation in science research between France and ASEAN countries.
Dr. Hoàng Thị Giang (second from right), a researcher of the Việt Nam Institute of Agricultural Genetics, received the French Academy of Sciences' prize. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thu Hà

PARIS — Two Vietnamese scientists – Dr. Hoàng Thị Giang and Trần Quang Hòa, have been honoured with the French Academy of Sciences' prize for bilateral cooperation in science research between France and ASEAN countries.

The prize was presented to Hòa, a lecturer at Huế University of Education, and Giang, a researcher of the Việt Nam Institute of Agricultural Genetics, in appreciation of their close and successful collaboration in a cooperation project with France, along with two French scientists who are their co-researchers.

The prize presentation ceremony was held in Paris on October 17.

Lecturer Trần Quang Hòa (second from right) received the French Academy of Sciences' prize for bilateral cooperation in science research between France and Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thu Hà

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Paris, Dr. Giang said that she has engaged in a 10-year project in the field of researching local rice varieties of Vietnam to create new rice varieties that are resilient to adverse conditions such as pests, drought and salinity, and climate change, and have high productivity and quality.

Stéphan Jouannic, a member of the project, said that the project is an effective cooperation model between Việt Nam and France.

Meanwhile, Hòa and his co-research Prof. Marc Chardin, said that the prize will create favourable conditions for research teams in Việt Nam and France to further their cooperation.

Established in 1666, the French Academy of Science presents about 80 awards, scholarships and medals with a total value of more than 1 million EUR each year. — VNS

