16th NA’s second session: 43 draft laws and resolutions to be considered

HÀ NỘI — The second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) is set to consider and adopt 43 draft laws and resolutions, covering criminal justice, land, housing, business, public finance and social welfare, among other areas.

The announcement was made during a press briefing at the NA Building in Hà Nội on Friday, led by NA Secretary-General and NA Office Chairman Lê Quang Mạnh.

Nguyễn Văn Hiển, Deputy Chairman of the NA Office, said the session will open on Saturday morning and is scheduled to close on November 21.

The session will be held in person in two phases, from October 17 to November 14 and from November 20-21, with November 23 set as an alternative closing date. It is expected to last 28 days, including six Saturdays and one Sunday. The NA will take a break from November 15 to 19 to allow its agencies, the Government and relevant bodies to review and finalise draft laws and resolutions.

Among the major bills to be considered for adoption are revisions to the Criminal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Land Law, Law on Real Estate Business, Housing Law, and Law on the Implementation of Democracy at the Grassroots Level. The agenda also includes a consolidated State Budget Law, a law on small- and medium-sized enterprise development, and law on promulgation of legal documents.

Lawmakers will also consider amendments to the Labour Code and laws on archives, gender equality, Red Cross activities and employment, as well as the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Social Insurance.

Other proposed amendments cover laws on children, persons with disabilities, medical examination and treatment, pharmacy, the elderly and health insurance. Also part of the agenda are resolutions detailing the implementation of the updated Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.

The NA will give opinions on four other draft laws concerning Việt Nam’s maritime and inland waterway transport, food safety, derivatives trading and cultural industry development.

Economic and social issues, finance and the state budget will also feature prominently. Lawmakers will review the implementation of the 2026 socio-economic development plan and consider the plan for 2027. They will examine the 2026 state budget, decide on the 2027 budget estimates and central budget allocation, review public investment implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027, and approve the final settlement of the 2025 state budget.

The NA will also review reports on voters’ and public concerns, the handling of voters’ petitions, citizen reception and the settlement of complaints and denunciations. Question-and-answer sessions will be held as part of its oversight work.

Other key items include a resolution to end the implementation of targets under two previous NA resolutions related to the Hồ Chí Minh Road construction project, and a decision on the investment policy for the 2026–35 national target programme on crime prevention and combat. — VNA/VNS