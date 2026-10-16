Laos’ senior Party official concludes official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong left Hà Nội on Friday afternoon, concluding his three-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Trần Cẩm Tú.

During the visit, Vilay and the high-ranking Lao delegation laid wreaths at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and paid tribute to Vietnamese heroes and martyrs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm received the Lao official, who also had meetings with Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The PermanentMember of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat hosted an official welcome ceremony, talks and a banquet in honour of the Lao guest. On the occasion, the two sides witnessed the exchange of a cooperation document between the offices of the two countries’ Party Central Committees.

During the meetings and talks, the Vietnamese Party and State leaders welcomed the visit, describing it as significant as the two Parties and States are actively implementing their respective Party congress resolutions and high-level agreements, and seeking to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

The Vietnamese leaders warmly congratulated the LPRP on its achievements, particularly the implementation of the resolution of its 12th National Congress during the first nine months of 2026, and the election of National Assembly President and Prime Minister of Laos.

They reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently attaches great importance to and gives the highest priority to consolidating and developing bilateral ties. The relationship is of special significance and has been painstakingly nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, becoming an invaluable common asset of the two nations.

The hosts also highlighted the longstanding tradition of Việt Nam and Laos standing side by side, sharing difficulties and supporting each other in the past struggle for national independence and in today's national construction and development.

For his part, Vilay expressed his pleasure at making his first official visit to Việt Nam in his new capacity; congratulated Việt Nam on its important achievements; and expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, Việt Nam will continue to record further progress across all fields.

The two sides briefed each other on the situation in their respective Parties and countries, held extensive discussions on bilateral relations, and agreed on orientations and measures to deepen cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner to meet each country’s requirements in the new period.

As part of the visit, the Lao official also met with Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang, and Trần Đức Thắng, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee. He also visited Hà Nội’s neighbouring city of Bắc Ninh. — VNA/VNS