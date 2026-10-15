Hà Nội's National Assembly deputies urged to fulfill commitments to voters

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội 's delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies should continue monitoring the implementation and the fulfilment of commitments made to voters, with both the delegation and each individual deputy taking responsibility for issues affecting the capital, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm.

The top leader made the call at a meeting on Thursday between the city's delegation of NA deputies and standing members of the municipal People's Council, People’s Committee, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, and other bodies of the city to prepare for the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

He stressed the need to translate the Party’s decisions into concrete measures and strengthen the country’s development governance capacity.

Draft bills should be examined within the overall policy framework, he said, adding that investment-friendly regulations must be supported by a coherent legal framework, including land, planning and construction laws.

Assigning additional responsibilities to grassroots authorities must ensure that they have sufficient powers and the necessary conditions to carry out. Areas of overlap between laws, administrative levels and sectors must also be clearly addressed, he said.

Party General Secretary and State President Lâm underlined that to improve legislative quality and safeguard people’s legitimate rights and interests during the development process, bills on land, housing, real estate business, investment and bidding must settle problems that have emerged in practice. Policies should facilitate production and business activities while ensuring fairness and strict management of public resources, he added.

In criminal law, criminal procedure and the organisation of investigative agencies, efforts to combat crime must be accompanied by safeguards for human rights, measures to prevent wrongful convictions and mechanisms for controlling the exercise of power, said the leader.

Regarding the proposal to pilot the recovery and handling of assets linked to criminal activity without a criminal conviction, the legal grounds, authority and procedures must be clearly defined, while ensuring the right to adversarial proceedings and mechanisms for reviewing the rights and interests of bona fide third parties. New policies must be accompanied by thorough explanations of their legal safeguards, he said.

General Secretary and President Lâm emphasised that budget planning decisions aimed at achieving high growth must go hand in hand with stability and improvements in people’s living standards. Hà Nội should make full use of its role as the capital and draw on its practical experience to contribute to the refinement of national policies.

At the session, Hà Nội leaders reported on measures to achieve growth of at least 11 per cent in 2026, provided an initial assessment of the implementation of powers assigned under the Capital Law 2026 and presented the city’s proposals and recommendations for the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

In the third quarter of 2026, Hà Nội recorded a strong breakthrough, with growth of 10.02 per cent, exceeding the national rate of 9.95 per cent. This marked the first time the city had achieved double-digit growth this year and its highest quarterly growth rate. Its GRDP growth in the first nine months was estimated at 8.85 per cent, up from 7.92 per cent in the same period of 2025.

Concluding the meeting, Trần Đức Thắng, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee and head of the city’s delegation of NA deputies affirmed that the delegation will fully consider all the contributions, particularly the orientations and guidance provided by the General Secretary and President, in its preparations for the upcoming session.

The delegation will work closely with relevant agencies to ensure serious implementation, with the ultimate goal of building a cultured, civilised, modern and happy capital while improving people’s living standards and ensuring social equity, he said. — VNA/VNS