Việt Nam welcomes US assessment of anti-trafficking efforts, pledges stronger cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes the United States’ continued objective assessment of its efforts to combat human trafficking, reaffirming the country’s commitment to tackling the crime and strengthening cooperation with international partners.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng on Thursday made the remarks in response to a reporter’s question about Việt Nam’s continued placement in Tier 2 of the US Department of State’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, and the US Government’s assessment of Việt Nam's progress in battling human trafficking.

Hằng said Việt Nam appreciated what she described as the US’s objective view of the country’s achievements in this field.

“Việt Nam has been and will continue to strengthen its work to combat human trafficking,” she said, reiterating Việt Nam’s position on the issue, which had been raised several times at previous regular press conferences.

Under the US TIP reporting system, Tier 2 refers to countries and territories whose governments do not fully meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking but are making significant efforts to do so. The classification is distinct from Tier 2 Watch List and Tier 3, the latter being the lowest ranking.

The annual report assesses governments’ efforts to prevent trafficking, prosecute offenders and protect victims, while identifying areas requiring further progress.

Among Việt Nam’s key efforts, Hằng highlighted the Vietnamese Government’s programme on human trafficking prevention and combat for the 2026–35 period, approved by the Prime Minister in August 2026.

The programme aims to ensure effective enforcement of the Law on Prevention and Combat of Human Trafficking 2024, which took effect on July 1, 2025. It sets out measures to strengthen prevention, improve victim identification and support, enhance inter-agency coordination and address factors that make vulnerable communities susceptible to trafficking. Particular attention is given to ethnic minority and mountainous areas, border regions and other disadvantaged localities.

Law enforcement agencies have strengthened the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking cases, while efforts have also been made to identify and support victims, spokesperson Hằng said.

The media has played an important role in raising public awareness of trafficking risks, particularly the growing threat of people being deceived or lured into online scam centres, the diplomat added.

Hằng also pointed to Việt Nam’s recent issuance of an implementation plan for the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, following a plan issued by the Prime Minister on August 8, 2026. The initiative is intended to address emerging migration challenges and prevent human trafficking linked to international migration.

Looking ahead, Việt Nam will continue to work closely with countries and international partners, including the US, while stepping up dialogue and exchanges to enable a more comprehensive and positive assessment of its anti-trafficking efforts and achievements, she said.

These efforts would be pursued in the spirit of the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development, Hằng added.

Citizens in Saudi Arabia remain safe

Regarding developments in the Middle East, the spokesperson stated that on October 13, 2026, Việt Nam has expressed its position and response concerning recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to information from the Embassy of Việt Nam in Saudi Arabia, no Vietnamese citizens have been reported as affected by these recent attacks.

The Embassy continues to work closely with relevant local authorities and representatives of the Vietnamese community to monitor the situation, provide updates, and stand ready to implement citizen protection measures should any Vietnamese nationals be affected or harmed by these recent attacks, according to the spokesperson.

On October 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an advisory urging Vietnamese citizens in the country to closely follow and strictly adhere to the regulations and guidance provided by local authorities and the Embassy of Việt Nam in Saudi Arabia.

Citizens are advised to avoid traveling to dangerous areas – particularly those at risk of attacks – and to refrain from gathering in large groups.

Those planning to travel to Saudi Arabia are advised to reconsider their trips if they are not strictly necessary. Vietnamese citizens should maintain contact with Việt Nam's representative missions in the country.

For assistance or information regarding citizen protection, citizens may reach out via the dedicated citizen protection hotline.— VNS