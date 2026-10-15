Swiss President to visit Việt Nam on October 17–18

HÀ NỘI — Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin will pay an official visit to Việt Nam on October 17–18, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the communique announcing the visit on Thursday.

The visit comes as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. Their ties were elevated to a comprehensive partnership in January 2025, opening up further opportunities for cooperation.

During the visit, the Swiss leader is set to hold official talks with General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, meet Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng as well as National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn, alongside other activities.

Switzerland is an important trade and investment partner of Việt Nam in Europe. Bilateral trade turnover exceeded US$1 billion last year, while Switzerland is among the major European investors in Việt Nam, according to the foreign ministry.

The two sides have also developed cooperation in education and training, labour, science, technology and innovation, while maintaining regular exchanges at various levels and strengthening parliamentary ties. — VNS